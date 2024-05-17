Minecraft celebrates its 15th birthday with discounts, in-game surprises and daily rewards

Minecraft is celebrating its 15-year anniversary with in-game events and some special offer pricing,

Launched in 2009 the seemingly simple block-based construction game soon gathered pace and went on to become one of the best selling video games ever created.

To celebrate its 15th anniversary, the game features discounts, surprises, and festivities for players through a - surprise, surprise - 15-day period. Starting each day at 10 am PST/7 am CET players can enjoy a new exclusive Character Creator item for free.

Players can also get up to 50% off on all Minecraft games such as Minecraft, Minecraft Dungeons and Minecraft Legends, including a very generous 70% off on Android and iOS - the first time that the game has seen a price reduction on mobile. Players can claim their daily rewards from the official website.

There's never been a better time to start to mine

Starting Wednesday, May 15th to Friday, May 31st 2024, players can engage with Minecraft creators on Twitch and TikTok for rewards like capes and profile frames. They can also watch streams on Twitch or donate a sub for exclusive items.

Since the game's mobile version 0.1.3 was released on December 14th 2011, Minecraft has NEVER been on sale until its most recent update on May 15th 2024 which brings the price from $6.99 to $1.99.

Created by Markus Persson aka Notch, the 3D sandbox title has evolved over the years from its humble beginnings with 32 blocks and plenty of wool to its present-day expansive universe as one of the most played games today.

Xbox company Microsoft acquired Minecraft maker Mojang for $2.5-billion in 2014, a deal which was initially designed to attract more users to Microsoft's long departed Windows Phone platform.