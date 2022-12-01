List

Pocket Gamer Connects Advent Calendar: Day 1: Xmas Mixer next week!

It’s the first day of the PG Connects advent calendar! Don’t miss joining us in London for our free Xmas Mixer next week on December 7th

By , Marketing Executive
Pocket Gamer Connects Advent Calendar: Day 1: Xmas Mixer next week!

It’s the happiest time of the year! Welcome back to your annual end-of-the-year holiday treat courtesy of Pocket Gamer Connects: Our annual Pocket Gamer Connects Advent Calendar!

Just like the physical advent calendars you open up every day of December, we’re bringing you daily reads to uncover details about our upcoming events! There will also be some exclusive video content and, for our keenest of readers, even some unmissable offers. There is no better place to get unique glimpses at the highly anticipated Pocket Gamer Connects London 2023 taking place on January 23rd to 24th, so keep your eyes peeled.

Check back daily for fun insights about our upcoming events and to get a better idea of what we have in store for you. You won’t want to miss a day!

Celebrate the end of the year with us and secure a 10% discount on all tickets by using the special code ADVENT10 on our conference website – book your ticket before time runs out

  1. Xmas Mixer next week!

Click here to view the list »

  • 1 Pocket Gamer Connects Advent Calendar: Day 1: Xmas Mixer next week!

    Pocket Gamer Connects Advent Calendar: Day 1: Xmas Mixer next week! logo

    Welcome to the very first day of the Pocket Gamer Connects Advent Calendar! Today, we’re sharing a quick overview of an exciting networking opportunity we have coming up for you next week: The annual Pocket Gamer Xmas Mixer!

    The Mixer is coming up soon and you won’t want to miss it! This is a perfect and completely free opportunity to casually connect with games professionals in a delightful evening full of insightful panel discussions, delicious drinks and familiarising yourself with faces you’re likely to see at our London show this January. We’re welcoming people from all corners of the games industry to this unique event for a casual evening of letting your hair down, having some drinks and meeting both old friends and new faces ahead of our London show in a more intimate setting.

    Here’s what you need to know about the event!

    Date: Next Wednesday, December 7th
    Time: 18:00
    Location: 30 Euston Square in London

    Your provisional festive itinerary
    18:00 - Gather for drinks and networking
    19:15 - Informative talks and panel
    20:30 - Canapés and drinks
    22:00 - Carriages (Tube)

    Speakers include:

    • ZEBEDEE, Ben Cousens, Chief Strategy Officer
    • Virtua, Gary Bracey, Chairman
    • Cooperative Innovations, Simon Barratt, CEO & Co-founder
    • Osborne Clark LLP, Mike Ahyow, Senior Associate

    A massive thank you to our phenomenal sponsor ZEBEDEE for making this event possible!

    Grab your free ticket!
    Our event is completely free, but seats are limited! Make sure that you book your spot ahead of time over at our official Eventbrite today while you still can.

    A festive discounted offer
    Secure a 10% discount on all tickets to our biggest event of the year, Pocket Gamer Connects London, by using code ADVENT10head over to our official Eventbrite and book now!


Tags:
Adriana Martinez
Adriana Martinez
Marketing Executive

Related Articles

News Dec 1st, 2022

Five reasons you need to book your ticket to Pocket Gamer Connects London 2023 today!

News Nov 30th, 2022

The metaverse has the potential to shake up the games industry of tomorrow, but how can you capitalise?

News Nov 17th, 2022

Early Bird ticket sales for Pocket Gamer Connects London end soon - don’t miss out!

News Nov 16th, 2022

The largest segment in the European games market is mobile, find out how to take advantage of the big opportunities

News Oct 20th, 2022

Last chance to save up to £470 on your ticket to Pocket Gamer Connects London 2023!