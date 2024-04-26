Speaker Spotlight: Dubai NEXT's Aisha Alazab on transforming ideas into successful campaigns and funding

The Dubai GameExpo Summit powered by Pocket Gamer Connects is now just days away… On May 1st and 2nd the event - running alongside the Dubai Esports and Games Festival at the Dubai World Trade Centre - will play host to over 70 star speakers across 10 different tracks, live from the heart of the world's fastest growing games market for 2024.

And at the event there’ll be insightful talks, panels and seminars across every topic, from new technologies such as AI, web3 and the metaverse to all the latest techniques and trends in development and monetisation. All topped off by THE hot topic for discussion - the unprecedented growth of the MENA market.

And joining our lineup of speakers will be Dubai NEXT Project Specialist, Aisha Alazab.



Aisha works supporting entrepreneurs and innovators in transforming their ideas into successful campaigns and generate the funding they need to bring their innovative ideas to life.

We caught up with Aisha in advance of the event to find out more.

PocketGamer.biz: What will your upcoming talk at Dubai GameExpo Summit be about?

Aisha Alazab: My role involves providing entrepreneurs with guidance on the most effective marketing strategies to achieve their funding goals. As such I'll be raising awareness about crowdfunding and the Dubai NEXT platform.

What would you say is the most common mistake that you see being made in the games sector?

The most common mistake that entrepreneurs fall into while preparing a pitch for a mobile game idea is unrealistic cost preparation and lack of financial forecasting of both costs and revenue. The idea should be developed gradually, starting with one phase and moving on to the next to ensure the best possible outcome. They need to keep up with continuous industry updates and have financial contingency plans to ensure business survival.

A close network is key but its also important to expand your outreach by looking for more supporters and convincing them to support your idea. Aisha Alazab

Which company's work do you most admire in the games development space?

I believe that King has taken the lead over the past decade, beginning with Candy Crush and similar easy to play and fun mobile games. Considering their games' simplicity and high competitiveness I think they will continue being one of the top game developers in the near future.

What is the single biggest challenge facing the mobile games industry today?

Competition. And software updates.

What’s your favourite ever mobile game?

I like simple and brain-challenging mobile games that everyone can play. Candy Crush has always been my preferred game to play during free time, breaks, or whenever I am holding my phone.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received that you can pass on to others?

In my current role provide support to mobile gaming industry business owners, my advice is that it's essential to be in the right place and time - that's wherever your potential backers are likely to be. You need to target the right backers and engage with them to raise your chances of success in reaching your fund goal. A close network is key but its also important to expand your outreach by looking for more supporters and convincing them to support your idea.

