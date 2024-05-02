Interview

PocketGamer.biz Podcast - Sandsoft Games’ Miikka Lindgren on the opportunities within the MENA market

The PocketGamer.biz podcast team and guests give you the state of play every week. Here's where to get it and and what's inside this week's episode…

MENA is a fast-growing gaming territory with high-paying and highly engaged players, but what will it take for the region to gain recognition on the global stage? 

In this week's episode of the PG.biz podcast our host, Peggy Anne Salz, sits down with a Saudi studio for an insider look into the local opportunities and challenges.

Miikka Lindgren, VP of publishing at Sandsoft Games - a studio making waves in MENA and displaying impressive growth in a growing industry - shines a light on Sandsoft’s strategic focus on global publishing and its innovative approach to data-driven decision-making that underscores their commitment to sustainable growth.

He emphasizes the importance of product as marketing, balancing short-term metrics with long-term growth targets, and staying focused amidst numerous ideas and opportunities in the industry. Plus, he gives us a sneak peek into Sandsoft’s arcade simulation game, Business Dudes.

What's inside:

00:00 - Intro
01:14 - Opportunities in MENA
08:23 - Sandsoft grows despite downturns
11:13 - Balancing short-term metrics with long-term growth
13:17 - Don't be afraid to dream big
15:31 - What to learn from Chinese studios
21:44 - Alternative distribution platforms
23:21 - What's next in MENA and for Sandsoft?
30:39 - Favourite games Q&A

Listen Learn Love

Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment media brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of videogames, music, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. Yup, he said garden design… He’s the ex-Editor of PSM2, PSM3, GamesMaster and Future Music, ex-Deputy Editor of The Official PlayStation Magazine and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Rhythm, Computer Music and more. He hates talking about himself.

