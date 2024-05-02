PocketGamer.biz Podcast - Sandsoft Games’ Miikka Lindgren on the opportunities within the MENA market

MENA is a fast-growing gaming territory with high-paying and highly engaged players, but what will it take for the region to gain recognition on the global stage?

In this week's episode of the PG.biz podcast our host, Peggy Anne Salz, sits down with a Saudi studio for an insider look into the local opportunities and challenges.

Miikka Lindgren, VP of publishing at Sandsoft Games - a studio making waves in MENA and displaying impressive growth in a growing industry - shines a light on Sandsoft’s strategic focus on global publishing and its innovative approach to data-driven decision-making that underscores their commitment to sustainable growth.

He emphasizes the importance of product as marketing, balancing short-term metrics with long-term growth targets, and staying focused amidst numerous ideas and opportunities in the industry. Plus, he gives us a sneak peek into Sandsoft’s arcade simulation game, Business Dudes.

What's inside:

00:00 - Intro

01:14 - Opportunities in MENA

08:23 - Sandsoft grows despite downturns

11:13 - Balancing short-term metrics with long-term growth

13:17 - Don't be afraid to dream big

15:31 - What to learn from Chinese studios

21:44 - Alternative distribution platforms

23:21 - What's next in MENA and for Sandsoft?

30:39 - Favourite games Q&A

