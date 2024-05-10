News

Yellow raises $5 million to fuel AI-powered 3D modeling tool

The start-up believes YellowSculpt “is a testament to what modern AI can achieve"

Date Type Companies involved Size
May 10th, 2024 investment Yellow $5m
Yellow raises $5 million to fuel AI-powered 3D modeling tool
By , Staff Writer

AI start-up Yellow has raised $5 million in seed funding from A16z Games to build its 3D modeling tool YellowSculpt.

Powered by generative AI, the company said the tech can be used by artists and designers to crate pre-rigged 3D character meshes from a single line of text in minutes.

Once created, these characters can then be integrated into game engines like Roblox, Unity and Unreal, as well as 3D software tools including Daz Studio, Maya, and Blender.

Redefining boundaries with AI

The start-up is led by CEO Mandeep Waraich, who previously worked as the head of product - large models at Google on machine learning. The company's team is spread across cities including Palo Alto, Montreal and Munich.

“As we continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible, our vision remains clear: to lower the barrier to entry for professional-quality 3D creation and make it as intuitive and accessible as typing a sentence or snapping a photo," said Waraich.

“The more tools that we can put in the hands of people that allow them to imagine and express their ideas, experiences, and stories more vividly and authentically, the more we can see each other's worlds and build upon them generatively. And that’s good for all of us."


Tags:
Isa Muhammad
Isa Muhammad
Staff Writer

Isa Muhammad is a B2B writer and video games journalist with 5+ years experience covering games, interviewing industry professionals, tracking industry trends and understanding the market.

Related Articles

News Nov 22nd, 2023

Layer AI seed round raises $1.8M to bolster generative game art production

News Mar 5th, 2024

Gamer Arena nets investment into Web3, AI and esports ambitions

News Feb 28th, 2024

Scuti.ai raises $10 million to incentivise player spending

Feature Feb 12th, 2024

Hot Five: Apple and Roblox embrace AI, a Match Factory milestone, and Warframe mobile gets further funding

News Oct 26th, 2023

Harmony Games raises $3M in seed round to build an AI puzzle game