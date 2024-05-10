Netflix brings new "digital theme park" Nextworld to Roblox

Netflix has partnered with Roblox to launch a "digital theme park" called Nextworld on the UGC platform where players can play games based on the streaming platform's top shows and films.

Nextworld includes adventures like Stranger Things: Escape from Hawkins High, One Piece: East Blue Brawls and Rebel Moon: Outskirts Battles. It also features side quests such as “Is It Cake?" and “Cobra Kai Miyagi-Do Balancing Board,"

Enter the Netflix universe

Players are tasked with completing challenges, exploring the world and gathering objects which they can use to personalise their on 'Fan Pod' private space, which can be shared with friends.

Meanwhile, the Streamship serves as the home base that allows users to attend events like premieres and viewing parties, along with daily content bites at the Tudum Theater.

The first exclusive premier will take place on May 17th with the limited time Jurassic World: Chaos Theory event.

The early access launch of Nexworld is available now on console, mobile and PC/Mac.