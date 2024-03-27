Sandsoft and NetEase establish joint venture Stellar Gate Games to publish games in MENA

Saudi Arabia's Sandsoft Games has launched a new joint venture with NetEase Games called Stellar Gate Games to help global developers and publishers break into the MENA market.

The new venture will support companies with publishing, marketing, live ops and esports activities in the region. The deal brings together NetEase's scale, portfolio and international operations with Sandsft's global publishing experience and MENA expertise.

The two firms hope the partnership will help play a role in growing the games industry across the Middle East and North Africa - which is already the fastest-growing region by revenue.

Sandsoft Games MD Abdulaziz Al Ajlan said he hoped that Stellar Gate Games would become “the go-to partner for launching games" across MENA.

Made for developers and publishers

“As a global, mobile-first developer and publisher headquartered in KSA, we’re delighted to bring our expertise in the MENA region to this joint venture with NetEase Games," said Sandsoft CEO David Fernandez.

"The new company will become a conduit to MENA audiences not just for NetEase Games and Sandsoft’s first-party games, but for developers and publishers worldwide. Players in the region deserve greater access to the exciting array of titles available in the global market, and we aim to play a key role in making this happen.”

NetEase senior vice president Ethan Wang also commented on the partnership, calling it an opportunity for the Chinese company to “transcend boundaries and bring our games to the MENA region and its enthusiastic community of gamers".

"Furthermore, the opportunity this joint venture with Sandsoft provides for other developers and publishers is something we are keen to embrace," he said.

"NetEase Games is passionate about our games and our gaming community, so it is a great pleasure to share our game experience more broadly and extend a warm welcome to MENA gamers.”