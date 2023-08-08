Sandsoft appoints Ahmed Sharif as CTO

Saudi Arabian game maker Sandsoft Games has announced the appointment of Meta veteran Ahmed Sharif to the role of chief technology officer.

Ahmed’s appointment is the latest signifier of Sandsoft’s success in its goals of becoming a mobile gaming powerhouse. In his new role, Sharif will drive technology and innovation across the business, with a focus on enhancing and scaling the Sandsoft Publishing Platform. Additionally, Ahmed will provide technical direction for Sandsoft’s in-house game development while offering support and guidance to the studio and engineering teams.

"It goes without saying that Ahmed is a significant hire for Sandsoft,” said CEO David Fernandez. “He has spearheaded engineering strategy for many of the most recognizable commercial technology products and worked on globally renowned gaming titles. I’m excited to welcome him to the team and convinced that he’ll play a major role in driving the next phase of Sandsoft’s growth.”

Success in MENA

Prior to his appointment, Sharif worked at Meta, holding the role of head of AR, VR, metaverse automation and platform engineering. Additionally, he has held leadership roles in leading game companies such as Electronic Arts, Tag Games, and Sony Interactive Entertainment. His appointment highlights a continued trend of mobile game makers attracting the best and brightest minds in the industry. Notably, Sandsoft is situated at the heart of the MENA region, one of the fastest growing markets in the mobile industry.

“Throughout my career I’ve worked on technology and content that delivers unforgettable gaming experiences,” said Sharif. “Sandsoft’s commitment to creating engaging and diverse games aligns really well with that objective, with a team that brings the best of cross-platform gaming to accessible, mobile-first environments. I believe Sandsoft is primed to become a leader in the global games industry and I’m looking forward to playing my part.”

