The Dubai GameExpo Summit powered by PG Connects was our biggest and most successful debut event in a new territory – here’s what you missed!

PG Connects’ first event in the magnificent Middle Eastern metropolis of Dubai was an even bigger success than anticipated, and officially marks our biggest debut to date in any new territory. Taking place over two incredible days in this dynamic, innovative city the GameExpo Summit saw over 1,300 games industry professionals representing over 800 companies from more than 60 countries all around the world sharing insights, learnings and expanding their network. A massive thank you to all our attendees for joining us this week and making our debut event in Dubai such a formidable success. It was truly a pleasure, and we can’t wait to be back next year.

As we approach our ten year anniversary of delivering B2B event experiences for the games industry in 2024, the opportunity to bring the PG Connects experience to the MENA region (the group of countries situated in and around the Middle East and North Africa), the fastest growing domestic market in the world, was an opportunity not to be missed, especially following on from our successful PG Connects Jordan event in 2022.

This time, we partnered with the fantastic team at Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, marking our first event in the city. It took place at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City Dubai as part of the larger Dubai Esports and Games Festival. Of the numerous attendees we welcomed during the Summit many were local and from the surrounding MENA region but many visited from the US, Europe, Asia and beyond making this event a true representation of the international industry.

Hearing from some of the games industry’s top authorities representing leading MENA-based and brands such as Global Game Jam, Nine66, Xsolla, Maysalward, Tencent, Reality+, Super Evil Megacorp and many, many more brought the PG Connects experience to games industry professionals spanning all across the globe. They graced our stage across 16 diverse topic tracks and shared their wealth of expertise and brilliant cutting-edge insights with us over the course of two insights-filled days.

The expo area was busy and bustling with a number of brands showcasing their goods and services with our attendees. There were pavilions representing the Pakistan, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia games industries, as well as a buzzing indie zone.

This event was a formidable success by all metrics that couldn’t have happened without our amazing attendees, our expert speakers, our fantastic partners over at The DMCC Gaming Centre and our incredible sponsors. Thank you for your support.

Two insights-filled days to remember

Our two days in Dubai were packed full of forward-gazing expert insights, and we were thrilled to bring all the same networking, matchmaking and learning opportunities from our usual PG Connects conferences to the attendees in Dubai at an event which was one of our most diverse to date.

Over 100 industry authorities including David Fernandez of Sandsoft Games, Kay Greuenwoldt from Nine66 and Leonid Blinov front he TikTok MENA team shared their insights, predictions and case studies with us across 16 varied topic tracks covering everything from trends in the MENA region, artificial intelligence, web3, esports, the metaverse, NFTs, user acquisition, monetisation and much, much more. For a full rundown of all the discussions and subjects check out our editorial coverage on the event here.

A massive thank you to our associates for your support

The incredible magnitude and success of this show wouldn’t have been possible without the support of our partners, associates and sponsors. The show was made possible thanks to our ecosystem partner, the DMCC Gaming Centre. It’s a comprehensive ecosystem that provides everything gaming and esport businesses need to scale their operations globally. It’s the ideal launchpad in the region for gaming and esports businesses, and we could not be happier to get the opportunity to collaborate with them to bring the Dubai GameExpo Summit to life and help pave the way forward for more opportunities for the games industry in the region.

A massive thank you to our gold level sponsors Nine66 and the Jordan Gaming Lab and our silver level sponsors Xsolla and Pakistan Games, this event wouldn’t have been possible without your support. Thank you to every other brand that supported us in making this event possible – the incredible success of our first event in Dubai wouldn’t have been possible without you.

Our biggest and most successful debut to date

Steel Media CEO Chris James expressed appreciation for the fantastic turnout and emphasised PG Connects’ commitment to supporting the growing games industry in the region. “Over the last decade we’ve been lucky enough to run events all around the world from Helsinki to Hong Kong, but right now it’s harder to find a more exciting location for the games business than the MENA market, and clearly Dubai will be one of the leading hubs.

This is our first event in the city (and we hope the first of many) and we were delighted to welcome so many professionals from across the region and around the world with over 1,300 delegates from 60 countries to connect, discuss the latest market trends and continue to drive the business forward.”

