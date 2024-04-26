Speaker Spotlight: Dubai Future Foundation's Faisal Kazim on leading Dubai's gaming charge

The Dubai GameExpo Summit powered by Pocket Gamer Connects is just two weeks away. On May 1st and 2nd the event - running alongside the Dubai Esports and Games Festival at the Dubai World Trade Centre - will play host to over 70 star speakers across 10 different tracks, live from the heart of the world's fastest growing games market for 2024.

And at the event there’ll be insightful talks, panels and seminars across every topic, from new technologies such as AI, web3 and the metaverse to all the latest techniques and trends in development and monetisation. All topped off by THE hot topic for discussion - the unprecedented growth of the MENA market.

And joining our lineup of speakers will be Dubai Future Foundation's Director of Future Foresight, Faisal Kazim. We caught up with Faisal in advance of the event to find out more about his plans.

PocketGamer.biz: Tell us about your work at Dubai Future Foundation.

I'm the Director of Future Foresight at Dubai Future Foundation, working towards realizing Dubai's goal of becoming a leading city of the future by leading research into industries of the future and their impact on Dubai's economy, society, and environment. I'm also Head of the UAE Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which is part of the World Economic Forum’s global network of 4IR centres.

I've worked on initiatives such as Dubai Financial Market’s Voluntary Carbon Credit Market, Dubai Program for Gaming 2033, and the Dubai Future Readiness Index.

If anyone is considering moving to Dubai, I would be happy to meet them and understand their needs. Faisal Kazim

What will you be speaking about at Dubai GameExpo Summit?

I will be speaking about how Dubai plans to be a top ten gaming city by 2033. Dubai launched the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033 in November 2023, with the goal of adding 30,000 jobs by 2033, adding $1 billion annually to Dubai’s GDP, and becoming a top ten city in terms of revenue in gaming. This session will be important because it will highlight the biggest opportunities out there for people in Dubai’s games industry.

What do you think the next big disruptor in mobile games will be?

AI, without a doubt. With the clear benefits AI provides, like infinite replayability thanks to AI NPCs for example, AI is likely to disrupt mobile games, and potentially drive hardware developers to focus on AI-specific silicon, for example.

Pick a favourite topic and tell us your thoughts on one of the following: the metaverse, cloud-gaming, cross-platform games, or play-to-earn games.

Play-to-earn games are not games.

What's a hot topic that you'd like to hear more about?

How to minimize the frequency of layoffs.

What was your first ever mobile phone?

An Nokia 8210. It was known as Kit-Kat where I'm from.

Can people get in touch with you at the event?

Absolutely. If anyone is considering moving to Dubai, I would be happy to meet them and understand their needs.

