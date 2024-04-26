Tencent's Dungeon and Fighter mobile game will launch in May

China's Tencent Holdings has shared that it will release its Dungeon and Fighter: Origin mobile game on Tuesday, May 21st 2024.

The much anticipated title has been in development for over seven years as a mobile adaptation of the original Dungeon and Fighter PC game which first released in 2005.

The mobile version is developed by Korea's Nexon and was previously released in South Korea in 2022. However, its release in China was postponed due to government restrictions on the gaming industry from 2018 through to 2022.

Closed test delivered strong result

Tencent recently conducted a closed test involving 300,000 players, which yielded promising results. HSBC reported solid performance metrics for the game, including daily active users, retention rate, and user spending propensity.

Back in February, investment bank Jefferies forecasted the game to attain a top five revenue ranking in China, potentially accumulating annual revenues ranging from $600 million to $1.1 billion over time, according to Reuters. Simultaneously they expect a cautious approach to engagement and monetization during the initial launch phase.

In Dungeon and Fighter players select from diverse character classes, each with distinct abilities in the mythical realm of Arad. It offers a blend of side-scrolling beat 'em up action and RPG elements.

Despite undergoing various name changes such as being known as Arad Senki in Japan and Dungeon Fighter Online in English-speaking regions, the game's core gameplay has not been altered.