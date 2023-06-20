Meet the fantastic companies supporting tomorrow’s Dubai GameExpo Summit

Can you believe there’s just one more day to go until The GameExpo Summit powered by PG Connectskicks off?

The GameExpo Summit is taking place over June 21st to 22nd as part of Dubai Esports and Games Festival at the Dubai Exhibition Centre. This Summit presents the same unmissable learning opportunities you have come to expect from PG Connects conferences, with a packed schedule featuring over 100 world-class experts from the global games industry delivering insightful talks, panels and seminars across a number of themed tracks. The event also presents the same incredible networking opportunities you have come to expect from our conferences in an all-new majestic location.

To give you some ideas of who you could connect with at this event AND to say a massive thank you, we'd like to shine the spotlight on the fantastic sponsors and partners who helped bring this Summit to life.

Ecosystem Partner

The DMCC Gaming Centre is a comprehensive ecosystem that provides everything gaming and esports businesses need to scale their operations globally.

As part of DMCC’s community of nearly 23,000 member companies, the Gaming Centre allows gaming businesses to tap into one of the largest and most diverse business districts in the world. Offering access to capital through global partners, a community that fosters collaboration, and a range of resources aimed at supporting and mentoring gaming businesses, the DMCC Gaming Centre is the ideal launchpad in the region for gaming and esports businesses.

Gold Level Sponsor

Nine66, part of the Savvy Games Group, is an integrated support system for game developers. It provides infrastructure, skills development, the network, publishing, and the advisory services to promising games studios and developers, both in Saudi Arabia and internationally.

Through its work, Nine66 provides entrepreneurs and innovators in the games industry with the tools they need to accelerate their work, drive their business forward and deliver real impact that benefits the entire games community.

The Jordan Gaming Lab supports the digital games industry in Jordan to increase awareness of the importance of the digital games industry among the young generation, it also aims to assist youngsters in developing their ideas, teach them the basics of designing and how to produce digital games, in addition to, connecting young Jordanians who are interested in this field with the leading international companies.

The Jordan Gaming Lab is an initiative of His Majesty King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein in 2011, launched by KAFD. The lab was specially designed to meet the needs of developers and companies in designing and programming digital games, to serve as an incubator for them and their projects, and to develop the minds of creative young Jordanians.

The lab also seeks to provide them with opportunities to develop and enhance their ideas and turn them into reality. In addition, support and elevate the digital gaming industry which is considered one of the promising and rapidly growing industries in Jordan.

