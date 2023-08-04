The Gamescom 2023 Party Guide

Gamescom 2023, coming later this month, promises to be the usual grand scale blowout of all that's new and upcoming in the world of video games on every platform but, while the showfloor throbs with light, sound and crowds it's often the more intimate aftershow events where the bulk of the work gets done…

As ever, this year's event in Cologne, Germany is split into two distinct portions each requiring their own application and entry ticket:

Devcom: Sunday August 20 to Tuesday August 2022.

Gamescom: Wednesday August 23 to Sunday August 27

But whichever show your attending (and especially if you're attending both) our party guide is here to keep you up to speed with the latest opportunites to meet like-minded gaming folk and partake of the generoristy and goodwill of some of gaming's biggest players.

And if they'd like you to stop by, say hi and enjoy a free beverage or nibble… Well, it's rude not to isn't it?

Be sure to check back here often. We'll be updating this story regularly as the show approaches. And if you'd like your event on this page, don't hesitate to give our team the tip-off.

Have a good one!

Presented by PocketGamer.biz and BeyondGames.biz in association with Zebedee.

When: Wednesday August 23 2023. 18:00 to 22:00 CEST

Where: Hyatt Regency Cologne Hotel Kennedy-Ufer 2A 50679 Koln Germany

Of course, we've got to kick off our list with our very own event. The Metaverse Mixer - presented by Steel Media the makers of PocketGamer.biz, PocketGamer.com, BeyondGames.biz, BlockchainGamer.biz and many many more vital media brands - is you're one stop shop to rub shoulders with the game's industry's finest and listen to (or even take part in) some carefully selected panels and informal talks.

And while there's the word Metaverse in the title (it does go rather nicely with 'Mixer') there'll still be plenty of opportunity for attendees to chat games development, publishing, live ops, AR, VR, ad tech and more with compatriots, collegues and new connections.

Join us for drinks from six, take a seat for our panel chats at six-thirty, and stick around for networking seven-thirty 'til ten.

See you there!

Sign up for free tickets here.

When: Tuesday August 22 2023. 15:00 to 23:50pm CEST

Where: Bootshaus Auenweg 173 51063 Köln Germany

Courage has grown from the Dutch games showcase to a regular 'pop up' event at the biggest gaming events. And if you attended Courage XL at San Francisco's Games Developer Conference earlier this year (or even if you didn't) you'll be champing at ther bit to get your tickets for this year's Courage Cologne at Gamescom.

It's a gaming get together with a twist. Play one of the hundreds of indie games being showcased at the party - and perhaps find have a chat and find more from their makers - and you earn yourself a drinks token.

Now that's our kind of business transaction.

This year there are four tickets with 250 tickets per hour-long timeslot… Best get in there and grab them while you can.

Sign up for free tickets here.

When: Monday August 21 2023. 18:00 to 22:00 CEST

Where: Crystal Saal, 4th Floor, Koelnmesse inside devcom

Not tired of playing games just yet? Experience the latest and greatest tabletop games, from action-packed adventures to mind-bending puzzles. Whether you're a casual gamer or a seasoned pro, there's something for everyone at Xsolla Game Night.

Challenge your friends or make new ones as you compete in thrilling multiplayer battles. Show off your skills and prove that you're the ultimate gaming champion. And enjoy a lively atmosphere filled with laughter, snacks, and zero-alcoholic drinks.

The event is open to anybody holding a trade pass for gamescom, a devcom pass, or professional working in the Video Game Industry. As it's business networking event we are welcoming guests over 18 years of age.

Sign up for free tickets here.

When: Tuesday August 22, 2023. 18:00 to 23:00 PM BST

Where: Wartesaal am Dom, Johannisstraße 11, Köln

There's no better way to kick off Gamescom than a relaxed mixer in the heart of Cologne with some of the top companies and most fun people in the mobile gaming space.

There's no programming or set topic for this one, it's all about having a relaxing and fun gathering before the madness of Gamescom kicks off the next day.

Have fun and relaxing kick off to your show with the excellent folks from Zebedee and adjoe.

Sign up for free tickets here.

Want your party or Gamescom event on our list. Tell us all about it right here.