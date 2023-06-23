News

Zebedee and adjoe partner to bring bitcoin rewards to popular games

The partnership will let players earn blockchain as they spend time in-game

By , Staff Writer

In-game, blockchain-based transaction specialists Zebedee has announced a new partnership with advertising and monetisation platform adjoe to enable players of games within adjoe’s ecosystem to earn bitcoin rewards through Zebedee’s ZBD app.

Through the partnership, Zebedee players can earn bitcoin rewards in real-time without needing to make an initial investment, allowing newcomers to make inroads into the cryptocurrency market.

Adjoe’s Playtime is a time-based ad unit that rewards users with in-app currency for the top 100 high quality games. Users of the ZBD app can now discover and download games on the adjoe network, such as Match Masters and Dragon Mania, and receive bitcoin for every minute they play.

Playing with time

The companies hope that this approach won’t just empower players to get onto the blockchain, but introduce a new mechanic into the rewarded games space - time-rewarded play.

“Bridging the gap between mobile games and the blockchain — that's why adjoe and ZBD have joined forces,” said adjoe supply partnership lead of EMEA Hajar Noreddine. “With billions of mobile gamers worldwide and a growing community of blockchain enthusiasts, this partnership paves the way for a seamless transition, transforming mobile games into the realm of crypto. adjoe offers mobile apps to embrace a risk-free journey where their users can explore and learn about the fascinating world of crypto while indulging their passion for mobile gaming.”

“Our new partnership with adjoe allows ZEBEDEE to extend Bitcoin rewards to a large, growing selection of popular mobile games that people already love,” said Zebedee chief strategy officer Ben Cousens. “It also brings a highly engaged user base to adjoe’s ecosystem, without asking game makers and publishers to integrate anything. If they’re on Playtime, users can now earn Bitcoin playing their games through the ZBD app.”

Earlier this month, Animoca Brands announced it would shift its focus away from the USA due to its “blockchain-hostile” atmosphere.


