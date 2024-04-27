News

PocketGamer.biz Podcast Week in Views E09 - Supercell's Squad Busters goes global, Embracer Group splits, and Apple's Vision Pro flops

The PocketGamer.biz podcast team give you the state of play every week. Here's where to get it and and what's inside this week's episode…

PocketGamer.biz Podcast Week in Views E09 - Supercell's Squad Busters goes global, Embracer Group splits, and Apple's Vision Pro flops
By , Head of Content

Craig Chapple, Daniel Griffiths and Aaron Astle from the PocketGamer.biz team discuss the latest mobile games industry news from the past week.

We cover the news that Supercell is launching Squad Busters globally on May 29th, Embracer Group's break-up into three new public companies, the TikTok ban, and why Apple's Vision Pro isn't selling any headsets.

Listen, learn, love

To make sure you get the latest episode of the PocketGamer.biz Podcast each and every week, you can subscribe on your favourite services, find us on YouTube, tune in on Spotify, or find our back catalogue over on our podcast page.

Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Castbox
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RadioPublic
RSS

And if you've enjoyed this interview, check out world-class speakers sharing their insights and expertise at one of our events. You can find details of our upcoming events here. (The Dubai GameExpo Summit powered by Pocket Gamer Connects is coming on May 1st and 2nd).

Want to be a part of the podcast - suggest a guest (even yourself), or give us a tip or topic then get in touch.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Head of Content

Craig Chapple is a freelance analyst, consultant and writer with specialist knowledge of the games industry. He has previously served as Senior Editor at PocketGamer.biz, as well as holding roles at Sensor Tower, Nintendo and Develop.

Related Articles

News Mar 17th, 2024

PocketGamer.biz Podcast Week in Views E03 - Inside Supercell's new development structure and TikTok's potential US ban

as News Apr 22nd, 2024

US faces prospect of TikTok ban as House of Representatives passes bill

List Aug 23rd, 2022

The Top 50 Mobile Game Makers of 2022

List Sep 6th, 2021

The Top 50 Mobile Game Makers of 2021

as Comment & Opinion Dec 8th, 2023

Crunch time for ByteDance's gaming ambitions