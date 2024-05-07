New Angry Birds animated series arrives on Amazon Prime on May 21st

Angry Birds’ multimedia journey continues as a new animated series has been revealed for Amazon Prime. Titled Angry Birds Mystery Island, the series will feature an ensemble cast and follow the adventures of new Hatchlings Mia, Rosie, and Buddy, plus foreign-exchange piglet Hamylton.

These new characters to the Angry Birds universe are due to debut in eight episodes dropping simultaneously on May 21st, exclusive to Amazon Prime and Amazon Kids+, with 16 more episodes to follow.

Taking flight

While the birds and pigs of Angry Birds are known for their rivalry on mobile, in the new cartoon they’ll work together to escape a deserted island - overcoming their differences and the supernatural nature of their locale.

In essence, each episode will follow the flock’s latest plan to escape the island. The trailer promises plenty of pop culture references for older viewers too, from Jaws to The Lord of the Rings, with the latter’s Merry Brandybuck (Dominic Monaghan) even voicing one of the Hatchlings.

Slingshot action depicted in the new animated series

The series fits neatly within Rovio’s strategy for an expanded Angry Birds narrative, spanning across many forms of media to grow the brand beyond games; whether films or amusement parks, Rovio already has this strategy well underway.

"It has been amazing to see the Hatchlings' transmedia journey from movies to games, and now embarking on their own adventure in the Mystery Island series. We are thrilled to continue the tradition of bringing joy to audiences with characters and stories that transcend screens, capturing hearts and imaginations across various platforms and mediums," said Rovio VP of transmedia Hanna Valkeapää-Nokkala.

Multimedia ambitions have been working well for Nintendo, with the Japanese giant's mobile and "IP related business" up 81.6% in the year of the Mario movie.