Rovio's Angry Birds environmental campaign comes in to land on Earth Day

Angry Birds company Rovio is playing its part for Earth Day, Monday 22nd April, encouraging gamers to cut back on plastic waste. The Birds Helping Birds campaign is using its famous franchise to highlight the danger that plastic poses to wildlife and especially to birds.

A four-week partnership “main event" which commenced on earlier this month with activities in three different Angry Birds games will end on Monday, April 29th 2024 with a focus on raising awareness on the dangers plastic has on birds.

These activities are featured in Angry Birds Dream Blast, Angry Birds Friends, and Angry Birds 2. With over 18 million monthly active users globally, Rovio aims to raise climate and environmental awareness among its audience and the gaming industry.

For the love of birds

Rovio's campaign aims to not only educate players on reducing plastic harm but is donating $16,000 to Earth Day and promoting the cause via in-game activities, social media, PR, and even video ads in New York's famous Times Square.

The Angry Birds company is also promoting the campaign in Times Square from April 15th to 21st.

“Even though there are more than three billion people playing digital games daily, games tend to be an overlooked area of action," said the company in a release.

"Games possess significant potential for raising awareness and fostering positive change due to their wide reach, immersive storytelling, and relevance to players' lives."

Rovio's Green Game Jam campaign in 2023 saw notable increases in daily new users, daily active users, and total new users, making it one of their most successful activations that year.