Sega and Rovio's deal bears first consumer-facing fruit across FIVE game collabs

Every plan for global mastery has got to start somewhere and after assessing the potential, weighing up the options and planning longterm strategies that are yet to bear fruit, today sees the arrival of consumer-facing results of what happens when Sega buys Rovio.

From today until March 21 the two giants have got together to add additional content to five live games - three from Rovio and two from Sega - that see the Sonic and Angry Birds franchises crossing over and co-promoting.

The five games each featuring new content from their Sega+Rovio stablemates are Rovio's Angry Birds 2, Angry Birds Dream Blast, Angry Birds Friends and Sega's Sonic Forces and Sonic Dash.

On now, the crossover event adds a new storyline to all five games in which the Pigs of Angry Birds open up a portal to Sonic's universe, instigating a plot by Sonic boss bad buy Dr Eggman to steal the Angry Brids’ eggs. Such nefarious activity must, of course, be thwared, and Sonic and Red team up to defeat not only Dr. Eggman, but also his Badniks AND the Pigs, bringing together both heroes and villians from across both gaming universes.

A tried and tested formula

Previously Sonic had appeared in the Sonic Dash Event in Angry Birds Epic, and Angry Birds characters had appeared in Sonic Dash - both in special events which ran for a limited time - but this marks the first time that a cross-universe multi-game strategy has been pursued since Sega and Rovio's offical union, laying open the possibilities for full games combining the characters - if only for one more week.

“We are lucky to be a part of a company that values brands, being home to some of the most memorable gaming IPs ever. We are excited to unite Sonic and Angry Birds fans in this event and for what the future holds for us as a part of Sega,” said Hanna Valkeapää-Nokkala, VP of Transmedia at Rovio.

Full details of the five game cross-brand collab are as follows:

Sonic Forces

Angry Birds Limited-Time Event:

Team up with Sonic and Red to stop Dr. Eggman! Collect gold rings and power-ups to add points to your team’s score and beat Dr. Eggman to win amazing prizes. Collect character cards to unlock Red or Chuck as playable characters by racing against the new challenger Red, completing missions, and collecting free gifts.

Sonic Dash

Red and Chuck as Playable Characters:

Red and Chuck join Sonic Dash as playable characters. Collect legendary character cards to unlock them for free or purchase them in-store. Discover Angry Birds themed collectibles on the track to unlock exciting prizes.

Angry Birds 2

“Sonic Friends” Hat Event and themed “You’re Too Slow” Adventure:

Join feathery forces with Sonic and friends in a limited-time hat extravaganza! Collect special Sonic-themed “Sonic Friends” hats for your Angry Birds, harness their power boost, and topple the piggie defenses. Explore a themed “You’re Too Slow” adventure with exclusive levels accessible only to birds wearing the event’s corresponding hats. Hats can be acquired from the in-game “Tower of Fortune,” and an exclusive Sonic the Hedgehog spell awaits players.

Angry Birds Dream Blast

Sonic’s Flash Race Event:

Join Sonic’s Flash Race event in Angry Birds Dream Blast to dash through 10 saga levels in record time and set the leaderboard on fire! Dreamy rewards await the top contenders.

Angry Birds Friends

Sonic Tournament:

Embark on an epic adventure against the treacherous Pigs Army with Sonic and Angry Birds Friends. Crush the nasty pigs, liberate captured animals, and enjoy 30 new Sonic-themed levels with recognizable locales and characters.