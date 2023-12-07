News

Rovio close Studio Lumi in Montreal with the loss of 16 jobs

Rovio's second studio in Montreal, Studio Six remains unaffected, alongside roles held by key Rovio Montreal-based staff

Rovio close Studio Lumi in Montreal with the loss of 16 jobs
By , Editor - PocketGamer.biz

Following speculation on social media, Rovio have confirmed that they are closing Studio Lumi, located in Montreal and part of their Rovio Montreal development unit. Studio Lumi was established with the goal of creating games on PC/console.

Rovio have confirmed that the move has resulted in the loss of 16 jobs with Studio Lumi’s as yet unannounced project terminated. Rovio continues to run Studio Six, however, who previously worked alongside Studio Lumi in Montreal, Canada.

The company has also confirmed that key Montreal-based staff such as SVP of brand strategy Ben Mattes, remain in their current roles.

"We can benefit from their decades of expertise outside mobile"

An official statement given to PocketGamer.biz reads, “A decision like this is never taken lightly, but it is in line with following Rovio’s strategy of strengthening our focus on our core strengths on mobile.

"With the recent acquisition by Sega, we can benefit from their decades of expertise outside mobile to achieve the goal of bringing the Angry Birds brand also to players outside mobile. We want to express our gratitude to the team for their work, dedication, and contributions throughout this journey."

It's been quite a year for Rovio with rumours of takeover being made real with a buyout by Sega in January and speculation rife as to how the two giants could and would work together. With an injection of market-leading IP from one side and mobile talent from the other it was clear that some degree of "strengthening our focus on our core strengths on mobile" would be necessary a some stage.

Today's moves follow the reveal - at the recent RovioCon 23 - of plans for a Segaverse along with the confirmation that Rovio had already begun work on titles utilising the Sonic and Yakuza brands, following the teast of a new Rovio x Sega mobile game.

 


Tags:
Daniel Griffiths
Daniel Griffiths
Editor - PocketGamer.biz

Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment media brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of videogames, music, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. Yup, he said garden design… He’s the ex-Editor of PSM2, PSM3, GamesMaster and Future Music, ex-Deputy Editor of The Official PlayStation Magazine and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Rhythm, Computer Music and more. He hates talking about himself.

Related Articles

News Nov 29th, 2023

A masterclass in gaming excellence: Gain insights from industry titans this January

News Nov 29th, 2023

Sega teases the 'Segaverse' with Rovio acquisition central to its transmedia strategy

News Nov 6th, 2023

Sega Sammy Group teases first "Rovio x Sega" mobile game

News Oct 27th, 2023

Rovio saw a 5.6% decline in revenue in the third quarter of 2023

News Aug 18th, 2023

Sega officially welcomes Rovio to its family of studios