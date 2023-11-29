A masterclass in gaming excellence: Gain insights from industry titans this January

Unlock the secrets of success by delving into the strategies and insights of the gaming industry's hottest trailblazing studios at PG Connects London this January.
Learn from the best in the business including such talent as Supercell, King, Amber, TrailMix, Ubisoft, Rovio, Devolver Digital, Huuuge Games, Metacore, Product Madness, Nine 66, Robot Teddy, Sega, Sybo, Super Evil Megacorp, Team Terrible, Tilting Point, and Triple Dot, all of which will be converging at PGC London this January to share their unparalleled expertise.
Pocket Gamer Connects London 2024 - January 22 - 23, 2024
PG Connects London promises an immersive experience where attendees can gain valuable knowledge directly from the minds behind some of the world's most successful gaming ventures. From Supercell's relentless experimentation to King's mastery of player engagement, each studio brings a unique perspective and a wealth of lessons for industry enthusiasts and professionals alike.
Whether you're a seasoned developer, a budding entrepreneur, or simply passionate about the gaming world, PGC London offers a rare opportunity to get up close to industry giants. Discover the trends, strategies, and creative approaches that have propelled these studios to the forefront of the gaming landscape.
Join us at PG Connects London this January and immerse yourself in a world of gaming excellence. Here's the full A-Z list of companies attending our January conference, with more names being added all the time!
A
Aarki
AccelByte
Accenture & LBS
Adikteev
Adverty
Agnitio Capital
Agnitio Capital Limited
Aikyam Labs
Airbridge
Al Hamd English Institute
Alper Games
Alper Gmaes
Amber
Amuzo
Ansvery
Anzu
Apex Mobile Media
AppAgent
Appcharge
Appcharge
Appier
Apple
Apple Search Ads
AppLovin
AppMagic
AppSamurai
AppsFlyer
AppTweak
Aptoide
Armchair Productions
Asmodee Entertainment
Atomhawk Design
attractmode
Avid Games
AVOW
AWS
Ayming
B
Babblestock
Bambassadors
Bambassadors.com
Besitos Corporation, LLC
Big Boss Battle
Bigabid
BKOM Studios
Black Squid Studios
Blanktone Studio
BlockchainGamer.biz
Blue Donut Studios
BoomBit
Breakshot Games Limited
C
Cameo Games ApS
Carry1st
Celsius Online
Charisma.ai
Cherrypick Games
CM Games
Code Dish GmbH
Code Wizards
Conductori
Corbomite Games
Core Game
Corncrow Games AB
Cosmic Lounge
CosmoUniverse
CrazyGames
Crescive Games
Crosshatch Games UG
Crossover Technologies
CV Capital
D
Dash Games
Datateam
DECA Games
Deloryan B.V
Devolver Digital
Digital Turbine
DIGITAL VIRGO FRANCE
Discipleship Tech
Discord
Disney
Dive
DLA Piper
Dots.eco
Draw & Code
Dream Reality Interactive Ltd
Dutch Games Association
E
EGDF
Electric Square
Elixir Games
embrace
Eskimi UAB
Etherplay
Evil Zeppelin
Exient Publishing Limited
F
Factortech
Fantastic Games Studio, Inc.
Fieldfisher
Film & TV
First Touch Games
Five Aces Publishing Ltd.
Flick
Flying Wild Hog
FRAG Games
Fribbly Games Ltd
FRVR
Fumb Games
Fungies Inc.
FunPlus
G
Game Dev London & Fribbly Games
Game Studio Leadership Training
GameBiz Consulting
GAMEPACK
Games Workshop
GameShastra
Gamesight
Gamester Kids
gamesuserresearch.com
GameVision Studios
Gaminho
Garia Games
Geeklab
Gembase.io
Geogrify
Ghostpunch Games, LLC
Global game Jam
Glowing Eye Games Ltd
Gogii Games Corp.
Google
Greenstone Initiatives
Gybe Games Teknoloji A.Ş.
H
Hairy Moose
Half Moon Studios
Harbottle & Lewis LLP
Haveli Investments
Helpshift
Heroic Labs
Hiber
Hungry Billy
Huuuge Games
I
I3d.net
iGP Games Limited
Illusion Labs
IMGN.PRO
INCRMNTAL
Independent
Influence Mobile
Inlingo
InnoGames
Interactive Studio Management
InWorld
J
Joker Games
Jumpgate
K
Kaizen Ad
Kando Factory
Kayzen
Kempt & Co
Kepithor Studios
Kevin Toms
Kevuru Games
Keywords Studios
King
Kokku
Kyoso Interactive
L
Lab Cave
Layer AI
LBC Studios
Leke Games
Lively
Locadile
Lokum Games
London & Partners Europe
London Business School
Lvl Up Partners
M
m3ter
Mad Data GmbH
MAF
Magic Tavern
Magicave
Maintain Altitude
MATCHINGHAM GAMES
MediaBodies Ltd.
Meta Audience Network
Metacore
Metaplay
Metica
Midjiwan AB
Milford Film & Animation AB
Million Victories
Miniclip
Miri Growth
Mistplay
Mobile Game Doctor
Mobitek Limited
Modern Wolf
modl.ai
Moloco
MotionVolt Games
Multiplayer
MY.GAMES
MYSTiC Games
N
NaiTel
Nanoreality Games
Natural Selection Consultancy Services Limited
Navigator Games
Nefta.io
NEKKI LTD
NelsonXcreative Ltd
Neon
Neon Play
Newzoo
Nexus
Nexus.gg
Nine66
Nordicity
NVIZZIO CREATIONS INC.
O
Odeeo
Old Skull Games
OLIVIER COMTE
Onyx Studio
Oraxis Interactive
Original Games
Outloud Games / Doghowl Games
Outplay Entertainment
Outright Games
P
Paladin Studios
Payback GmbH
Pecan.ai
Persona.ly
PG Industries
Pingle
Pixtel
Plarium
Playades
Playback Studio
Player One Consulting
Playmint
PlaytestCloud GmbH
PLAYTOUCH
Pley
POLLEN VC
PopScreen Games
Porcelain Fortress
Product Madness
Psyop
PTW International UK Limited
Q
Quago Technologies LTD
Quicksave Interactive
R
Rap Tech Studios
Ratic
Raz Games
Reactional Music
Reaktor
Reality Games Polska S.A
Recontact Digital Arts
Red Phantom Games
remote control productions
Rise and Play
Robot Teddy
Rocket SCience
Room8Group
Rovio
RSM UK
S
Salvay
Scrambly
Se7en Studios
SEGA HARDlight
servers.com
SG Organisations
Simkins
Singular
Skich
Skillfull
Skillz, Inc.
Skyhook Games
SLPlus
Smadex
Smarterverse
Smartie Pants
Snap Finger Click
Soccerverse
Sound Bet Media Limited
Space Go
Square Enix
Stainless Games
Steel Media
Strategic Alternatives LLC
Super Evil Megacorp
Super Secret Plan A
Supercell
SuperGears Games
SuperNimbus
SYBO
T
TallTeam
Tamalaki
TAPCLAP
TapResearch
Taylor Wessing
TEA - Top Entertainment Agency
Team Terrible
Teknopilot AS
Telecy Inc.
Ten Square Games
The Blend Space
The Fruity Friendz Company
The INX Company Inc
The Knights of Unity
The Point Insights
The Sandbox
Thoughtfish GmbH
THREAKS
TikTok
Tilting Point
Tiny Rebel
Tower Pop Oy
Toya Play Studio
Trailmix
Tripledot Studios
TruePlayers
TUGBOAT - Interactive UG
Twin Sails
Two & Half Gamers
Two Way Media
TYRADS PTE LTD
U
UAL
Ubisoft RedLynx
Udo Games
Uken Games
Unity
University of Greenwich
University of Surrey
Untitled Advertising Lab
UPIFY MOBILE
V
VGW
Video Games Industry Memo
Virtuos
VIVID GAMES S.A.
VIYU VENTURES LIMTIED
Vizor Games
Voyage Games
W
W Labs
Wafflegame Limited
Wargaming
Warlock Arts
Whow Games GmbH
Wicked Saints Studios
Worldline
X
X&Immersion
XP Gaming
Xsolla
Y
Yarmouk University
Yeet
Z
Zaibatsu Interactive Inc.
Zarzilla Games
Zero One
ZiMAD
Zynga
1-9
2.5 Gamers
256 Rewards LTD
52 Entertainment
8Bit Arcade
Book your ticket today
Secure your spot at PGC London 2024 today and don’t miss out on the opportunity to connect with high-level executives from all of these fantastic companies.
We currently have Mid-Term discounts available, so don’t wait to secure your ticket at the best possible price, register today and see you in January!