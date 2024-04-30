Hear MORE from the experts - eight MORE fabulous fireside chats from PGC London 2024

Pocket Gamer Connects London 2024 wasn't just the tenth anniversary of your favourite games event. It was the biggest and most spectacular PGC yet, bringing together people from around the world and across the entire games ecosystem.

If you couldn't make it to London, never fear. The team at HyprMX, the ad network which brings brand ads to mobile apps, spoke to the movers, the shakers, the thinkers, designers, developers and leaders across the whole event.

This next batch of eight excellent fireside chats highlights some of the key topics discussed at the show and many of the trends which will be shaping the mobile games world across 2024

This collection features conversations with: Cosmic Lounge, Two & A Half Gamers (twice!), Lab Cave, Bytro Labs, Cherrypick Games, Turborilla and Plarium.

Watch and learn!