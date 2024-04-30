Feature

Hear MORE from the experts - eight MORE fabulous fireside chats from PGC London 2024

Top tips, tech and trends. Eight more fireside chats with industry thought leaders from PGC London 2024 courtesy of our friends HyprMX

By
Pocket Gamer Connects London 2024 wasn't just the tenth anniversary of your favourite games event. It was the biggest and most spectacular PGC yet, bringing together people from around the world and across the entire games ecosystem.

If you couldn't make it to London, never fear. The team at HyprMX, the ad network which brings brand ads to mobile apps, spoke to the movers, the shakers, the thinkers, designers, developers and leaders across the whole event.

This next batch of eight excellent fireside chats highlights some of the key topics discussed at the show and many of the trends which will be shaping the mobile games world across 2024

This collection features conversations with: Cosmic Lounge, Two & A Half Gamers (twice!), Lab Cave, Bytro Labs, Cherrypick Games, Turborilla and Plarium.

Watch and learn!


Click here to view the list »

  • 1 Cosmic Lounge

    Cosmic Lounge logo

    Gus Viegas, VP, Marketing

    Lexi and Gus discuss his journey into videogames, starting with a love of board games, before diving into the formation of puzzle game expert Cosmic Lounge, the life of a start-up and the company's approach to AI.


  • 2 Two & A Half Gamers

    Two & A Half Gamers logo

    Jakub Remiar - Consultant, podcast host and F2P expert

    Jakub and Lexi discuss his role as a consultant and F2P expert, his journey into the strange world of games - and what exactly it takes to bring the Two & A Half Gamers podcast to life.


  • 3 Lab Cave

    Lab Cave logo

    Lab Cave - Jami Wardman, COO

    Jami and Lexi discuss Jami's background as a gamer and the value of her role at management consultancy DDM as she has moved into the more hands-on world of publishing - and just what does a typical day in the life of a busy COO look like?


  • 4 Bytro Labs GmbH

    Bytro Labs GmbH logo

    Bytro Labs - Julian Werner, CMO

    Julian and Lexi discuss his role as a Chief Marketing Officer, the importance of knowing your numbers and how Bytro has built such a strong niche in the world of strategy games.


  • 5 Cherrypick Games

    Cherrypick Games logo

    Martin Kwasnica, CEO

    Lexi sits down with Martin, the CEO of Polish developer Cherrypick Games to talk about the studio's history, its move into mobile, its first Apple Arcade title and the studio's strategy for the future.


  • 6 Turborilla

    Turborilla logo

    Mattias Wiking, CEO

    After a few years off, Mattias returns to the HyprMX Fireside chats to talk to Lexi about the challenges the studio faced in 2023, how it is weathering the volatility of the global games market and how the studio's guiding principles (and physics) are helping it stay ahead of the curve.


  • 7 Two & A Half Gamers

    Two & A Half Gamers logo

    Felix Braberg

    Felix is back in the hot seat at the HyprMX Fireside chats to talk to Lexi about his work helping studios to maximise revenue, why the industry hit a 'bloodbath' in December 2023 and what games companies need to understand to move forward. 


  • 8 Plarium

    Plarium logo

    Ronen Gross, VP, Business Development

    Lexi and Ronen discuss his rich and varied role as the Vice President of Business Development for Plarium. From opening up emerging markets, to exploring new IP and investigating merger and acquisition opportunities - every day brings something new. What does the future hold for the studio? Tune in and find out here.


