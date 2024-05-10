New release roundup: The best new mobile games from a round of roguelikes to a Sonic surprise

Produced alongside our friends at PocketGamer.fun - THE place to discover your next favourite mobile games - here's our pick of the best fresh-this-week titles.

While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game. PocketGamer.fun brings you latest games, lets you see them in action and download right from the page.

So here are the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

Sonic Mania Plus

Netflix has secured yet another Sonic the Hedgehog game for its exclusive subscription service in the form of Sonic Mania Plus, arriving on mobile for the first time. The retro title boasts pixel graphics and a classic Sonic platforming experience, complete with fan favourites like Sonic, Tales and Knuckles, and even some more obscure characters like Mighty the Armadillo and Ray the Flying Squirrel.

Styled as a "remixed retro platformer", this Sonic title’s gameplay naturally revolves around running, jumping, and collecting as many rings as possible - as quickly as possible. There are multiple new Zones to explore plus classics from Sonic 1, 2, 3, Sonic & Knuckles, and Sonic the Hedgehog CD.

Sonic Mania Plus was originally released on PC and console in 2018 as an expansion to Sonic Mania. Its jump to mobile via Netflix came just days before the announcement of another mobile Sonic title being developed by Sega and Rovio: Sonic Rumble.

Loop Hero

Another retro-style title, Four Quarters’ Loop Hero is out now on Google Play and the Apple App Store with a literally endless supply of dungeons to explore. Being procedurally generated, no two expeditions will be quite the same, and even in defeat, gear and loot acquired on each attempt will inevitably springboard persistent players to victory in the end.

Players can also influence the world around them by the use of landscape cards, acquired when defeating enemies, to place every terrain from meadows to mountains upon the hero’s path. Each environment offers a unique boon to the hero too, whether that’s a stat increase like movement speed or passive healing.

Loop Hero was originally published by Devolver Digital in 2021 on PC and Nintendo Switch, expanding to Xbox two years later in April 2023. Now another year on, the Four Quarters’ game has finally landed on mobile too, leaving only PS5 players missing out on the action.

Dumb Ways to Survive

What started as a public safety campaign for railroads and evolved into a widely beloved game in Dumb Ways to Die, has now made a grand return with an inverted sequel titled Dumb Ways to Survive. The title has launched exclusively to Netflix subscribers and changes the scene to a wilderness setting, tasking players with keeping characters alive.

Keeping them alive requires players to master their cooking skills, craft, and explore this survival setting as the aptly named Noob, discovering birds, aliens, frying pans… All pretty standard for the usual wilderness.

The series’ quirky comedy is clear to see and the new title even features real-time battles, plus roguelike elements to add a dash of that all-important tension.

The Last Game

It’s been a busy week for roguelikes, with the penultimate game on this week’s list being Frederic Julian’s top-down action roguelike The Last Game. This pixel-graphics title has hundreds of items and 11 unlockable characters to play with again and again, each with their own unique attributes and playstyles.

Permanent upgrades give a gradual sense of progression even when attempting the same challenges multiple times, and notably, The Last Game features a co-op mode with up to four players able to jump in together.

The Last Game marks quite the genre shift from Frederic Julian, having previously developed a card battler game titled Card Knights. The dev has also released a health-based app called Verdure, showcasing a determination not to be boxed in to any one genre or style.

Royal Revolt: A Trader’s Tale

Flaregames’ Royal Revolt series has its latest entry in the form of Royal Revolt: A Trader’s Tale. In this RPG, players don the mantle of an adventurer and a trader, setting up a shop and haggling with prospective customers to make their business stream with as much cash as possible.

Of course, looting items, exploring dungeons, and building a party of likeminded adventurers is sure to help on this journey to riches, which is precisely where the classic RPG elements come into play. There’s a whole crafting system too.

Royal Revolt: A Trader’s Tale has been released on iOS and Android by Upright Games, the same studio that’s been operating main series title Royal Revolt 2’s services for over a decade.

