Ex-Zynga COO Matthew Bromberg is Unity's new CEO

Unity has appointed former Zynga COO Matthew Bromberg as its new CEO, president and member of the company's board of directors.

Aside from his previous role at Zynga, Bromberg also held leadership roles at Electronic Arts. With over 20 years of video games industry experience, he will step into the role of CEO at Unity from Wednesday, May 15th 2024.

The new Unity president is concurrently holding positions as a board of directors member at Monzo Bank since March 2023 and a senior advisor at Blackstone since March 2022. In addition, he has been a board member at Bumble App since July 2020.

Interim CEO Jim Whitehurst will be vacating the position becoming executive chair of Unity's board, while Roelof Botha shifts to lead independent director. Whitehurst also rejoins Silver Lake as managing director where he will oversee operations and investments.

A difficult role to fill

After former CEO John Riccitiello departed the company following backlash from its new runtime pricing policy, Bromberg is now picking up the mantle of revitalizing the company.

Despite its immense potential and widespread use among tens of thousands of game developers, Unity struggles to turn a profit and mending fractured relationships with customers, due to resentment over the introduction of its new fees will doubtless be Bromberg's prime directive.

And while Unity have seen their attention shift away from games to the more widespread world of digital entertainment it's clear that Bromberg's experience at Zynga (where he played a key role in the company’s turnaround) and EA will hopefully provide a calming assurance to the thousands of studios who rely on their software day to day.

“I am thrilled to join Unity as it embraces its next chapter,” said Bromberg. “I look forward to working with Jim, the Board, and the incredible people of Unity to provide the best integrated platform for creators to bring great games and experiences to their audiences globally while also helping accelerate the Company’s revenue growth and profitability.”

“It’s been a true honor to serve as Unity’s interim Chief Executive Officer and get to know its passionate employees, community, customers, and partners,” said Whitehurst. “I’m looking forward to working closely with Matt to support the Company’s continued commitment to creator success and innovation.”

Bromberg's extensive career includes his tenure as a board member at Fitbit from March 2018 to January 2021. Prior to these roles, he founded I'mOK Inc, where he served as CEO from October 2010 to March 2012.