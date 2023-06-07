An Angry Birds animated series is coming to Amazon Prime

Prime Video and Amazon Kids+ have announced Angry Birds Mystery Island, a new animated series based on the hit Rovio franchise, from Futurama writer Eric Rogers and production company Titmouse.

The series follows three Hatchlings named Mia, Rosie, and Buddy, as well as a foreign-exchange piglet named Hamylton who must work together to survive on a deserted island with supernatural elements. The series stars What We Do in the Shadows’ Harvey Guillén, Lost and Lord of the Rings’ Dominic Monaghan, Saturday Night Live alumnus Nasim Pedrad, and Scooby Doo’s Kate Micucci.

“Working with such a dream team and cast has been the highlight of my career. Together, we are hatching a series full of comedy, heart, and binge-worthy mystery, filled with laugh-out-loud moments,” said Rogers.

“We’re excited to work with Amazon to add a new chapter to the Hatchlings’ story in Angry Birds Mystery Island,” said Rovio head of brand licensing Hanna Valkeapää-Nokkala. “I’m sure fans of the Hatchlings will be eager to see them in their own series, with speaking voices for the first time.”

Soaring to new heights

Angry Birds was one of mobile gaming’s breakout hits, and one of the platform’s first games to successfully expand away from its gaming origins. After being ported to other gaming platforms the series has been adapted into two animated films, as well as having its own theme park in Qatar. Angry Birds Mystery Island is just the latest example of the franchise’s success being recognized by experts in other industries.

“It’s exciting to expand the Angry Birds universe with endearing new characters and multilayered storytelling that speaks equally to kids and kids at heart,” said Amazon Kids+ head of original series Veronica Pickett.

“The Angry Birds captivated people of all ages and became a global phenomenon with the debut of their first game, and their cultural presence has remained steadfast,” says Amazon Studios head of animation Melissa Wolfe. “We are excited by the opportunity to expand the Hatchlings’ world into a family series for our global customers to enjoy even more stories around these beloved birds.”

We listed Rovio as one of the top 50 mobile game makers of 2022.