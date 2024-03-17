News

PocketGamer.biz Podcast Week in Views E03 - Inside Supercell's new development structure and TikTok's potential US ban

The PocketGamer.biz podcast team give you the state of play every week. Here's where to get it and and what's inside this week's episode…

Head of Content

Brian Baglow, Craig Chapple, Daniel Griffiths and Aaron Astle from the PocketGamer.biz team discuss the latest news from the mobile games industry in our new 'Week in Views' series.

We cover Supercell's new development structure for new games and live ops (check out our interview with head of live ops Sara Bach here), as well as dive into TikTok's potential ban in the US and what it means for games.

Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple is a freelance analyst, consultant and writer with specialist knowledge of the games industry. He has previously served as Senior Editor at PocketGamer.biz, as well as holding roles at Sensor Tower, Nintendo and Develop.

