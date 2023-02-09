Your essential party guide for GDC 2023

GDC is coming up next month, and if you’re planning to attend, you need to be up-to-date on all the best after hours social gatherings taking place for the event that week.

We’re bringing back our popular Metaverse Mixer on Wednesday, March 22nd, and you won’t want to miss a minute of it. Join us at the Mixer for an evening full of relaxing drinks, casual networking and brilliant insights from the industry experts paving the way forward in this new frontier. You can register for free over at our official Eventbrite.

Consider this your one-stop-shop for some of the best gatherings taking place at this year’s GDC! The meetups outlined below have little to no entry cost and present you with countless opportunities to network after hours. You never know who you may connect with at these industry gatherings, so start planning your GDC schedule ahead of time and consider attending some of these fantastic meet up opportunities.

Network with the global games industry in San Francisco

Event: 12th Annual Pre-GDC Dinner

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Time: 5:30 PM - 8 PM

Location: Monarch Gardens, 428 11th St, San Francisco

Price: Free

Sign-up: Here

Event: Pre-GDC Indie Game Developer Park Meetup

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Time: 3 PM - 7 PM

Location: Mission Dolores Park, 19th & Dolores St, San Francisco

Price: Free

Sign-up: Here

Event: CourageXL 2023

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Time: 8 PM - 12 AM

Location: TBD

Price: TBD - RSVP Now

Sign-up: Here

Event: MeetToMatch - The San Francisco Edition 2023

Date: Monday, March 20, 2023 - Friday, March 24, 2023

Time: 9 AM - 6 PM

Location: San Francisco

Price: $99

Sign-up: Here

Event: Indie BYOG (Bring Your Own Game) @ GDC 2023 by Sub-Zero Sound

Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Time: 5 PM - 11 PM

Location: BuzzWorks, 365 11th Street, San Francisco

Price: $0 - $60

Sign-up: Here

Event: USC Games at GDC 2023

Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Time: 5 PM - 8 PM

Location: Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse, 201 3rd Street, #Suite 100, San Francisco

Price: Free

Sign-up: Here

Event: Made In MA at GDC 2023 Party!

Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Time: 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Location: Johnny Foley's Irish House, 243 O'Farrell Street, San Francisco

Price: $7.50 - $15

Sign-up: Here

Event: GDC AfterParty by OnePiece Labs

Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Time: 6 PM - 9 PM

Location: 2051 Market Street, San Francisco

Price: Free

Sign-up: Here

Event: GDC 2023 After Party Meetup Feat: Dolby, Unity, & More

Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Time: 7 PM - 12 AM

Location: DNA Lounge, 375 11th St, San Francisco

Price: Free with RSVP

Sign-up: Here

Event: GDC 2023 IGDA SIG Game Writing Discord Dinner

Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Time: 5:30 PM

Location: Fang, 660 Howard Street, San Francisco

Price: Free

Sign-up: Here

Event: Metaverse Mixer: presented by BeyondGames.biz & PocketGamer.biz

Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Time: 6 PM - 9 PM

Location: 111 Minna Gallery, 111 Minna Street, San Francisco,

Price: Free

Sign-up: Here

Event: GDC 2023 Mixer + After Party

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Time: 5:30 PM - 2 AM

Location: Temple Nightclub San Francisco, 540 Howard Street, San Francisco

Price: $25 - $100

Sign-up: Here

Event: GDC Indie Party by Gamera Games

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Time: 4 PM

Location: 440 Brannan Street, San Francisco

Price: Free

Sign-up: Here

Event: March Spring Break Mixer + GDC Afterparty

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Time: 7 PM - 9 PM

Location: Chaat Corner, 320 3rd St, San Francisco

Price: Free with RSVP

Sign-up: Here

An evening of casual networking and knowledge-sharing

Steel Media, along with our fabulous partners at Redlight Finance and ZEBEDEE, brings you a completely free opportunity for some relaxed and insightful discussion with experts about what the metaverse space offers game developers at GDC. Here are all the details you need…

Date: Wednesday, March 22

Time: 6pm (PT)

Location: 111 Minna Gallery

Your provisional schedule:

18:00 - Join us at 111 Minna Gallery

18:30 - Take your seats for the presentation and panel!

19:30 - Networking and drinks

21:00 - Doors close

Book your ticket to join us at the Mixer!

Now is your chance to get registered for our free Metaverse Mixer at GDC! Many attendees are already pouring in and registering, so don’t waste any time. Secure your spot at our Mixer for a free evening of drinks, networking and insights from our brilliant speakers on all things metaverse, blockchain, NFTs and more. Sign up here!