Your essential party guide for GDC 2023

GDC is coming up next month, and if you’re planning to attend, you need to be up-to-date on all the best after hours social gatherings taking place for the event that week.
We’re bringing back our popular Metaverse Mixer on Wednesday, March 22nd, and you won’t want to miss a minute of it. Join us at the Mixer for an evening full of relaxing drinks, casual networking and brilliant insights from the industry experts paving the way forward in this new frontier. You can register for free over at our official Eventbrite.
Consider this your one-stop-shop for some of the best gatherings taking place at this year’s GDC! The meetups outlined below have little to no entry cost and present you with countless opportunities to network after hours. You never know who you may connect with at these industry gatherings, so start planning your GDC schedule ahead of time and consider attending some of these fantastic meet up opportunities.
Network with the global games industry in San Francisco
Event: 12th Annual Pre-GDC Dinner
Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
Time: 5:30 PM - 8 PM
Location: Monarch Gardens, 428 11th St, San Francisco
Price: Free
Sign-up: Here
Event: Pre-GDC Indie Game Developer Park Meetup
Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
Time: 3 PM - 7 PM
Location: Mission Dolores Park, 19th & Dolores St, San Francisco
Price: Free
Sign-up: Here
Event: CourageXL 2023
Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
Time: 8 PM - 12 AM
Location: TBD
Price: TBD - RSVP Now
Sign-up: Here
Event: MeetToMatch - The San Francisco Edition 2023
Date: Monday, March 20, 2023 - Friday, March 24, 2023
Time: 9 AM - 6 PM
Location: San Francisco
Price: $99
Sign-up: Here
Event: Indie BYOG (Bring Your Own Game) @ GDC 2023 by Sub-Zero Sound
Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Time: 5 PM - 11 PM
Location: BuzzWorks, 365 11th Street, San Francisco
Price: $0 - $60
Sign-up: Here
Event: USC Games at GDC 2023
Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Time: 5 PM - 8 PM
Location: Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse, 201 3rd Street, #Suite 100, San Francisco
Price: Free
Sign-up: Here
Event: Made In MA at GDC 2023 Party!
Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Time: 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Location: Johnny Foley's Irish House, 243 O'Farrell Street, San Francisco
Price: $7.50 - $15
Sign-up: Here
Event: GDC AfterParty by OnePiece Labs
Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Time: 6 PM - 9 PM
Location: 2051 Market Street, San Francisco
Price: Free
Sign-up: Here
Event: GDC 2023 After Party Meetup Feat: Dolby, Unity, & More
Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Time: 7 PM - 12 AM
Location: DNA Lounge, 375 11th St, San Francisco
Price: Free with RSVP
Sign-up: Here
Event: GDC 2023 IGDA SIG Game Writing Discord Dinner
Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Time: 5:30 PM
Location: Fang, 660 Howard Street, San Francisco
Price: Free
Sign-up: Here
Event: Metaverse Mixer: presented by BeyondGames.biz & PocketGamer.biz
Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Time: 6 PM - 9 PM
Location: 111 Minna Gallery, 111 Minna Street, San Francisco,
Price: Free
Sign-up: Here
Event: GDC 2023 Mixer + After Party
Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023
Time: 5:30 PM - 2 AM
Location: Temple Nightclub San Francisco, 540 Howard Street, San Francisco
Price: $25 - $100
Sign-up: Here
Event: GDC Indie Party by Gamera Games
Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
Time: 4 PM
Location: 440 Brannan Street, San Francisco
Price: Free
Sign-up: Here
Event: March Spring Break Mixer + GDC Afterparty
Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
Time: 7 PM - 9 PM
Location: Chaat Corner, 320 3rd St, San Francisco
Price: Free with RSVP
Sign-up: Here
An evening of casual networking and knowledge-sharing
Steel Media, along with our fabulous partners at Redlight Finance and ZEBEDEE, brings you a completely free opportunity for some relaxed and insightful discussion with experts about what the metaverse space offers game developers at GDC. Here are all the details you need…
Date: Wednesday, March 22
Time: 6pm (PT)
Location: 111 Minna Gallery
Your provisional schedule:
18:00 - Join us at 111 Minna Gallery
18:30 - Take your seats for the presentation and panel!
19:30 - Networking and drinks
21:00 - Doors close
Book your ticket to join us at the Mixer!
Now is your chance to get registered for our free Metaverse Mixer at GDC! Many attendees are already pouring in and registering, so don’t waste any time. Secure your spot at our Mixer for a free evening of drinks, networking and insights from our brilliant speakers on all things metaverse, blockchain, NFTs and more. Sign up here!