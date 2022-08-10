Meet the all-star speakers of our upcoming Metaverse Mixer!

Looking to get ahead of the curve and learn everything you can about the metaverse from the experts themselves?

We have an incredible opportunity you won’t want to miss! If you’re planning to be at Gamescom 2022 in Cologne this August 24th to 28th, consider yourself formally invited to join the Pocket Gamer team and some of the industry’s finest at an incredible networking night. We’ll be serving drinks, enjoying snacks and learning from experts at the cutting-edge of the growing metaverse field from all over the globe. This rare opportunity will be taking place at Hyatt Regency Cologne, an elegant space not far from Gamescom’s hustle and bustle, and it’ll be completely free of charge for you.

How will blockchain and the metaverse change the games industry forever? Everybody's talking about the next generation of games and online entertainment opportunities. Whether it's how we evolve meaningful online communities, to how play-to-earn models might disrupt the mobile gaming space, topics like this are everywhere.

Steel Media is the publisher of PocketGamer.biz, BlockchainGamer.biz and BeyondGames.biz. Along with our partners at Freeverse, ZEBEDEE and Venly, we bring you a free opportunity for some relaxed drinks and an insightful chat with experts about what this new frontier offers for game developers. You can sign up for your free ticket here.

Today, we’re unveiling just some of the names that will be present at the metaverse mixer, and you don’t want to miss rubbing elbows with these metaverse mavens. Keep on reading to find out more about the event and who exactly is going to be there.

Who’s joining us at the Metaverse Mixer?

Any event put on by the Pocket Gamer team tauts some of the top thought leaders in the industry, and this metaverse mixer is no different. Gamescom is a gathering of the industry’s finest, and we have some of the most brilliant minds there joining us for this event. Without further ado, here are some of the most sought-after speakers at the cutting-edge of metaverse findings that will be joining us this evening:

Alun Evans, CEO of Freeverse

Ben Cousens, Chief Strategy Officer of Zebedeee

Kelly Vero, Founder of Core Games

Mattias Debbaut, Business Development Manager of Venly

Time & Place

Join us at this completely free, open to all Metaverse Mixer on:

Date: Wed, 24 August 2022

Time: 18:00 – 22:00 CEST

Location: Hyatt Regency Cologne

Kennedy-Ufer 2A

50679 Cologne

Germany

Sign-up link: Here

Metaverse Mixer Rundown

18:30 - Introduction and Welcome with our very own Dave Bradley and Daniel Griffiths of Steel Media

18:35 - Solo conversation with a surprise industry thought leader

18:55 - Panel on how we get the mainstream to embrace the meta verse with experts at the cutting-edge of the field. This panel of experts will dive into the world of the Metaverse, where NFTs and crypto fits into all this and what the next steps will look like. Monitored by our very own Daniel Griffiths of Steel Media, this panel will feature metaverse mavens Alun Evans of Freeverse, Ben Cousens of Zebedeee, Kelly Vero of Core Games and Mattias Debbaut of Venly

19:35 - Highly anticipated Big Indie Pitch Winner Announcement!

20:15 - Time to network to your heart's content.

22:15 - Head back home to get some rest before another day of Gamescom action.

Book your spot at the Mixer

This incredible opportunity is completely free and open to all, and we would love to see you there if you’re going to be in Cologne! Spots are highly limited and free events tend to get booked up fast at Gamescom, so don’t miss your chance to join us and be amongst the ranks of the top blockchain experts at Gamescom. Head over to our Eventbrite and sign up now to make sure a seat is saved for you at this unmissable event!

You can also connect with the Steel Media team by booking 1-on-1 meetings with our representatives! If you’re interested in scheduling a meeting with a Steel Media team member at this year’s Gamescom 2022, fill out this form ahead of time and we’ll be in touch.