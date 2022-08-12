Europe is the place for games companies to be this summer – don’t miss out!

If you’re a part of the games industry in Europe, you know we have a busy, busy few months coming up! Between Top 50 reveals, networking mixers, high-value conferences and pitching competitions, you can’t afford to miss out on these fantastic opportunities.

The biggest gaming event in Europe, Gamescom, is coming up later this month and then we are making our grand return to the spiritual home of mobile gaming, Helsinki, for two days of connecting with the global games industry and endless networking and learning opportunities. If you haven’t gotten a chance to learn about what’s happening in Helsinki, or about all the other abundance of networking events happening in Europe this August going into September, keep on reading for a full rundown of some of the most exciting events coming up for game companies in Europe!

Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2022

About: Each year the PocketGamer.biz Top 50 Mobile Game Makers list is a guide to the movers and shakers in the global industry's most vibrant sector. The mobile game scene is where all the innovation is happening in the games sector and the last year has seen some incredible game releases – as well as some huge M&A action.

We will be revealing the final countdown at an invite-only event alongside Gamescom. The event is very limited in number and you will receive an invitation by email if you are eligible to attend. Keep on reading for an exclusive opportunity to join us there if you haven’t received your invitation already!

The evening will include some drinks and snacks. You will network with the top people in the mobile gaming industry and receive a printed guide to what our journalists and editors have established are the most important companies in the business.

Date: Tuesday, August 23rd 2022

Time: 6pm to 9pm

Location: Hyatt Regency Cologne Hotel

Kennedy-Ufer 2A

Cologne

Germany

Exclusivity: Invite only, with waitlist availability

Sign-up link: This is an invite-only event, but you’re welcome to sign up for the waitlist here

Metaverse Mixer

About: Let's have some drinks and chat with some metaverse experts in an elegant environment not far from Gamescom's hustle and bustle.

How will blockchain and the metaverse change the games industry forever? Everybody's talking about the next generation of games and online entertainment opportunities. Whether it's how we evolve meaningful online communities to how play-to-earn models might disrupt the mobile gaming space, topics like this are everywhere.

Along with our partners at Freeverse, Zebedee and Venly, we bring you a free opportunity for some relaxed drinks and an insightful chat with experts about what this new frontier offers for game developers.

This event is intended for developers and publishers.

Date: Wed, 24 August 2022

Time: 6pm – 10pm

Location: Hyatt Regency Cologne

Kennedy-Ufer 2A

50679 Cologne

Germany

Exclusivity: Open to everyone

Sign-up link: Here

BIP @ Gamescom

About: Hot off the heels of our amazing return to live in-person pitching at recent Pocket Gamer Connects events we are back on the road and this time we’re heading to Gamescom in Koln for the first time since 2019, as we host our combined mobile & PC+Console Big Indie Pitch at Gamescom 2022.

Taking place live in Koln, our unique speed dating format gives each developer 5 minutes (including Q&A) with each room of expert judges, meaning entrants will get feedback in real-time and post-event via email too. Think speed-dating for developers and experts, and you get the idea.

That’s not all though, as the top three will also be interviewed and get editorial coverage across Steel Media’s range of websites, making this a great chance to get you, your studio and your game played by the world. There are also free tickets and event space at a future Pocket Gamer Connects up for grabs to the winner too.

Date: Wed, 24 August 2022

Time: 5pm – 8pm

Location: Hyatt Regency Cologne

Kennedy-Ufer 2A

50679 Cologne

Germany

Exclusivity: Open to everyone

Submit your game here: Here

Sign-up link: Here

PG Connects Helsinki 2022

About: Europe’s leading b2b mobile gaming conference is returning to the spiritual home of mobile gaming, Helsinki, Finland, on September 27-28.

You won’t want to miss your chance to join over 1,200 attendees for two days of endless insights, countless networking opportunities and great times all around. Hear from over 150 of the industry’s top speakers as they share insights over 19 diverse content tracks spanning everything from blockchain, NFTs and crypto to financial tips, practical advice for developers and much, much more. You also won’t want to miss our highly attended fringe events – head over to our website for a better idea of all these matchmaking opportunities.

Save up to £150 when you book today with our limited time Mid Term offer... don't delay, these prices are limited-time only and won't last forever!

Date: 27 August 2022 - 28 September 2022

Location: The Cable Factory

1 Tallberginkatu

Helsinki, Finland

Exclusivity: Open to everyone, registration required

Sign-up link: Here

Leadership Day by IGDA Finland 2022

About: Leadership Day by IGDA Finland is an international event about how companies, teams and working cultures are developed to build better games. The inaugural conference was held back in 2019 and, with the support of the community, the ambition is to make the conference an annual forum for leadership in games.

Games companies, their inner workings and cultures are some of the least documented aspects of game development. Yet we and our work are all defined by these choices every single day. Join us in learning and challenging the cutting edge of leadership in games from some of the brightest minds in the industry!

Date: 26 September 2022

Time: 9AM-6PM

Location: Helsinki City Hall

Exclusivity: Open to everyone, registration required

Sign-up link: Here

Reboot Develop Blue 2022

About: Boutique games industry conference Reboot Develop Blue is returning home, to the luxurious summer resort in Dubrovnik after 3 years of covid infused challenges. From 29th of September to 1st of October prepare for three days packed with sessions and panels covering trending game development and games industry topics, top-notch speaker line-up, check out new and upcoming indie games, and enjoy unparalleled networking opportunities at one of the most unique locations in the world. With just one type of conference pass being available you are fully covered for it all. Do not miss your chance to book your all-access experience at Reboot Develop Blue. You can use PGCONNECTSREBOOT at checkout for 10% discount on your ticket, enjoy!

Date: 29 September 2022 - 1 October 2022

Time: 9AM-6PM

Location: Dubrovnik

Exclusivity: Open to everyone, registration required

Sign-up link: Here

All amazing events, all happening within a few weeks of each other in Europe! There is no better place to be if you’re a part of the games industry, and the time to sign up for these incredible events is now!

What events are you most looking forward to? Let us know if you’re making it to any of our Pocket Gamer-backed events either in the comments below or on Twitter using the hashtag #PGConnects.

See you soon!