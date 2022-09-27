Connect with over 650+ top games companies at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki – all from the comfort of your couch!

PG Connects Helsinki is here and it’s bigger and better than ever! We’ve kicked off the morning of day one with spectacular sessions and hundreds of meetings taking place. This is your last chance to join in all the conference action, so don’t wait up!

This is our triumphant return to the spiritual home of mobile gaming for the first time in over two years, and there’s still a chance for you to get involved in one of our biggest shows of the year so far. If you haven’t already booked your ticket, there’s still a limited number of virtual tickets available on our site – head over and claim yours before time runs out!

You don’t want to miss another minute of the two-day conference experience we have lined up for you. You’ll get to hear from 200 of the game industry’s top authorities as they share their insights across 21 unmissable content tracks, and you can jump straight into our sophisticated meeting system and start networking and scheduling meetings with over 1,500 games industry professionals representing 650 companies and 50 countries. Keep in mind that as a virtual attendee, you get full access to on demand recordings of all our sessions across the two days, so you can watch this morning’s back and not miss a second of brilliant insights from our speakers.

Here’s a rundown of everything going on at the conference today!

What’s happening at PG Connects Helsinki today?

The doors opened at 8:30 Helsinki time and the day got started with a warm welcome and introduction to the conference from our very own Steel Media CEO Chris James! Today’s packed with incredible sessions and brilliant speakers kicking off at 10:00, and there’s a number of themed tracks that you can choose from to attend (and even re-watch the ones you miss online later so you don’t miss a second of valuable insights!). Here they are below for your convenience:

Track Room 1:

Global Trends is taking place from 9:00 to 12:00

Finest Finland, sponsored by Fingersoft, is taking place from 13:30 to 16:50

Track Room 2:

Ad Insights is taking place from 9:00 to 12:00

The Growth Track, sponsored by Bango, is taking place from 13:30 to 16:50

Track Room 3:

UA Update, sponsored by Pangle, is taking place from 9:00 to 12:00

ASO Insights, sponsored by AppTweak, is taking place from 13:30 to 14:50

CFO Insider, sponsored by Pollen VC is taking place from 14:50 to 16:00

Track Room 4:

Game Innovators, sponsored by Radix.FUN, is taking place from 9:00 to 12:00

Mastering the Pivot is taking place from 14:00 to 15:00

Surfing the Web 3.0 is taking place from 15:00 to 16:20

Beyond the tracks, below are other amazing events you won’t want to miss at PG Connects today:

Investor Connector is taking place from 10:00 to 13:00

Denuvo by Irdeto workshop is taking place from 14:30 to 16:00

The Pocket Gamer 20 x 20 Sessions are taking place from 15:30 to 16:10

The Very Big Indie Pitch (Mobile edition) is taking place from 14:00 to 17:00

Happy Hour, sponsored by Genvid Technologies, is taking place from 16:00-17:00

Happy Hour, sponsored by Denuvo by Irdeto, is taking place from 17:00-18:00

The Global Connects Party is taking place from 19:00 until late

Please note that all timings are shown in Helsinki time.

For a more detailed view of what you can expect today, you can check out our full schedule here.

Join us virtually!

There’s a limited number of virtual tickets available on our site, so don’t wait another minute to go claim yours. Head over to our website now and secure your virtual seat at the conference, so you can enjoy the immense value of PG Connects Helsinki all from the comfort of your own home, wherever you may be in the world!

Enjoy the conference!