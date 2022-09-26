Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki kicks off tomorrow! There’s still time to join us

Our biggest show in Helsinki yet is kicking off within less than 24 hours, but fret not! There is still time to join in on the conference action and book your tickets to this highly anticipated conference, whether you’re able to make it to Helsinki or would like to join us from the comfort of your own home.

We’re returning to the spiritual home of mobile gaming tomorrow, and it’s going to be absolutely massive. We’re welcoming over 1,500 games industry professionals from all around the globe to learn from over 200 of the games industry’s top thought leaders and authorities. We’re covering all the hottest topics facing the industry today across 21 unmissable content tracks. All the valuable insights will be recorded and available on-demand after the conference as well to make sure you don’t miss a minute of these brilliant sessions! The opportunities to network at this conference are endless, you’ll have the opportunity to connect with 650 companies representing 50 countries.

Sound too good to be true? It gets even better! Your ticket to PG Connects Helsinki also grants you full access to our partner event running alongside the conference, the Blockchain Games Next Summit, a two-day summit focusing on the next wave of web3 games technology including blockchain games, NFTs and the metaverse.

As you can see, our Helsinki conference is truly not one to miss, and the opportunities to grow your business are endless. We still have both in-person and virtual attendee tickets available on our site, but time’s running out! Head over and grab yours before it’s too late.

Bringing a conference like this to life would not be possible without the incredible support of our sponsors, and today, we want to shine a light on the spectacular brands that have helped make our conferences possible. We want to thank each and every single one of our sponsors and partners for their formidable support. Getting the support of every single one of these terrific industry authorities is amazing, and we couldn’t be more proud to get the opportunity to work with them on bringing you the most high-value conference possible and making waves in the industry. We can’t thank you enough and look forward to seeing you on the show floor!

Platinum Sponsors

Agora

Agora is a leading video, voice and live interactive streaming platform, helping developers deliver rich in-app experiences—including embedded voice and video chat, real-time recording, interactive live streaming, and real-time messaging.

Our Real-Time Engagement Platform provides developers with simple-to-use, customizable and widely compatible APIs to embed real-time video and voice into their applications without the need to build the infrastructure themselves. Real-time data transmission is handled by our Software-Defined Real- Time Network (SD-RTNTM) with more than 250 points of presence worldwide. Using sophisticated algorithms, SD-RTNTM continuously monitors and optimizes data transmission paths, minimizing latency and packet loss while enabling high-quality real-time engagement across millions of concurrent users.

Our goal is to empower every developer—whether working as a solo entrepreneur or part of a larger organization—to leverage Real-Time Engagement to create innovative products, elevate user experiences, differentiate themselves and build the applications of the future right now.

AppsFlyer

AppsFlyer helps brands make good choices for their business and their customers through innovative, privacy-preserving measurement, analytics, fraud protection, and engagement technologies.

Built on the idea that brands can increase customer privacy while providing exceptional experiences, AppsFlyer empowers thousands of creators and 9,000+ technology partners to create better, more meaningful customer relationships.

To learn more, visit www.appsflyer.com.

AppGallery

AppGallery is one of the top 3 app distribution platforms, and where apps can be deployed seamlessly across different devices.

AppGallery is available in more than 170 countries and regions with over 580 million monthly active users globally.

Huawei has partnered with 5.4 million developers across the globe, and more than 187,000 apps have been integrated with Huawei Mobile Services worldwide.

Gold Sponsors

Applovin

AppLovin’s leading marketing software platform provides app developers with a powerful, integrated set of solutions to solve their mission-critical functions like user acquisition, monetization and measurement.

AppLovin is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with several offices globally.

Xsolla

Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the video game industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms.

As an innovative leader in in-game commerce, Xsolla’s mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Xsolla is headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in Berlin, Seoul, and cities worldwide.

Xsolla supports major gaming entitles like Valve, Twitch, Roblox, Ubisoft, Epic Games, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, and more.

For additional information and to learn more, please visit xsolla.com.

Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) powers superior mobile consumer experiences and results for the world’s leading telcos, advertisers and publishers.

Its end-to-end platform uniquely simplifies the ability to supercharge awareness, acquisition and monetization — connecting Digital Turbine’s partners to more consumers, in more ways, across more devices.

Digital Turbine is headquartered in North America, with offices around the world.

TransPerfect Gaming Solutions

Do you need support in different elements of your Gaming business? We at TransPerfect Gaming Solutions are here to help! TransPerfect Gaming Solutions focuses on top-quality translation solutions as a global provider of translation and localization services, but they don’t stop there. Our global team can provide player support, marketing and community management services, AI and Machine Translations, art & design, and more.

If you see a missing link in your production or roll-out plan, come and find out more about us at TransPerfect.com/Gaming

Freeverse

Living Asset NFTs: fair play in the metaverse. Freeverse’s API and tools allow the creation of in-game ‘living’ NFTs that can evolve and change based on how they are used in the game.

This means that their market value is based on their utility to other gamers, and not merely on speculation.

Moloco

Moloco’s goal is to make the digital economy more transparent, equitable, and profitable by delivering advanced machine learning to companies of all sizes. With Moloco’s machine learning platform for growth and performance, every app publisher and online retailer can now unlock the value of their unique, first-party data.

Moloco Cloud DSP enables performance marketers to quickly scale user acquisition and achieve greater lifetime value through battle-tested prediction models.

For more information, visit www.moloco.com

ShareIt

SHAREit Group is a global internet technology company that has built a diversified suite of applications installed by nearly 2.4 billion users worldwide, including the core app SHAREit. These range from popular tools in the utility space to digital entertainment content applications. SHAREit Group’s business network reaches over 150 countries in 45 different languages.

According to the AppsFlyer Performance Index Edition 14 for H2, 2021, SHAREit was ranked No.4 media source globally in volume and power rankings in non-gaming categories and No.7 in all categories on the In-App purchases (IAP) index. It has also ranked at No.8 on the global retention index across all categories for driving huge volumes.

It aims to help brands achieve their business goals and users to access seamless digital content of the highest possible quality.

AudioMob

AudioMob are the creators and pioneers behind non-intrusive audio ads. Game developers can now increase their banner CPMs by north of 600% without damaging retention, by allowing their players to listen to audio ads while they play, rather than being blocked with a full screen advert.

AudioMob’s unity plugin can provide incremental revenue to all mobile game types, without cannibalizing video ad revenue and IAP.

Adjoe

adjoe is a leading mobile platform developing cutting-edge advertising and monetization solutions that take our app partners’ business to the next level.

Our unique ad unit “Playtime” has already made us one of the fastest-growing ad platforms and top-ranking user acquisition sources for app publishers worldwide. And that’s just the start: We’ve just launched our programmatic in-app platform in order to disrupt mobile ad monetization. Our vision is to serve a positive ad experience to every app user on the globe. To achieve that, we challenge the status quo by creating industry-changing technologies, ad formats, and business models.

We aim to reshape the way apps operate their business.

Meta Audience Network

Meta Audience Network empowers app developers and publishers to deliver a great user experience while growing a sustainable business.

With Facebook demand from millions of diverse global advertisers, publishers can expand their app’s reach keep users engaged and monetise globally.

Kwalee

We’re a games studio and publisher offering innovative chart-topping games millions love!

Partner with us, publish your game, and profit while your game joins our portfolio that’s seen 900+ million installs worldwide.

Pangle

Pangle is the ad network of TikTok for Business, enabling global app developers to grow their apps and maximize earnings through exclusive ad demand from TikTok for Business.

Pangle offers a growing network of mobile apps in 36 emerging markets, with proven success in Asia, Middle East, and Latin America.

Data.ai

data.ai is the first Unified Data AI platform bringing together consumer data and market estimates.

Our mission is to help gaming publishers with strategies to build the best games, based on premium insights, prescription, and execution.

Unity

Unity is the world’s leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D (RT3D) content. Creators, ranging from game developers and architects to automotive designers, filmmakers, and more, use Unity to make their creations come to life.

Unity’s platform provides a comprehensive set of software solutions to create, operate and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices.

For more information, please visit www.unity.com

Liftoff

Liftoff is a complete mobile app marketing platform that helps companies acquire and retain high-quality mobile app users at scale.

Liftoff uses prediction intelligence and unbiased ML to find engaged users at scale for mobile app marketers, creative testing to deliver the most engaging ad experience and a unique cost per revenue model to optimize for LTV goals. Liftoff is proud to be a long-term partner to leading brand advertisers and app publishers since 2012.

Headquartered in Redwood City, Liftoff has a global presence with offices in New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Berlin, London, Paris, Singapore, Seoul, and Tokyo.

