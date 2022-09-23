Dimoso’s CEO Jacki Vause on the growing importance of listening to player feedback

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki is gearing up to be our biggest event in the city yet, and we couldn’t be more excited to share with you all that we have in store! It’s going to be a magnificent two day event packed with endless opportunities to learn, scale and most importantly, connect.

Testing, analysing, observing and reacting to what our players or users are looking for is even more important than ever. Jacki Vause

Today, we’re shining the spotlight on Founder and CEO of Dimoso, Jacki Vause. Jacki Vause pioneered women into tech. She has been in the industry for decades, won awards and got all the t-shirts. Being a woman in Tech was never a barrier. Jacki has vast experience as a proven tech entrepreneur, business leader, mentor and single mother. In her career she has seen it all: she has flown high in First, crashed and burned, worked for nothing and phoenixed from the ashes to run some of the most successful companies. Jacki has been leading Dimoso, a specialist tech PR agency, for the last 11 years working with leading entertainment properties such as BBC, Disney, Marvel, Rovio, Warner and Channel 4 to name a few. Most recently she has been consulting with brands on their Metaverse applications and marketing.

PocketGamer.biz: What do you think the next big disruptor in mobile games will be?

Jacki Vause: I think the evolution of how mobile games are monetised - particularly in live ops - will be the next big disruptor. I predict we will see more studios bringing together product and monetisation roles and aiming to harmonise monetisation and gameplay needs.

What key trend should we be paying attention to in the next 12 months?

As the world faces harsher economic truths we will see more consolidation and layoffs. There will be a tendency to shore up investments and fewer term sheets will be signed. This is a time when the monetisation of games is key and where smart operators will double down on their analytics, especially in live ops, and unify their monetisation and product teams.

That’s the wonderful thing about this industry - the openness to sharing and collaboration. Jacki Vause

Tell us your thoughts on the metaverse?

I am coming to hate this term - I’d like to reply ‘which one’. The metaverse is used as a catch-all term for online experiences and immersions that, for many of us, have been around for years. Decentraland is one of the purest representations of a metaverse play and Avakin Life is a great mobile web 2.0 metaverse. I have worked with both but there are many, many exciting things happening in the ‘metaverse’ space. Look at YAHAHA for UGC and social entertainment, for example. For me, the ‘metaverse’ is a natural evolution as people look to cement their identities, communities and social satisfaction.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received that you can pass on to others?

You can take a horse to water but you can’t make it drink. Our players (horses) will show us what they want to drink, how, where and with whom. Testing, analysing, observing and reacting to what our players or users are looking for is even more important than ever.

What was the fundamental appeal of the mobile games industry that brought you to it?

Like many of my peers, I feel like I have grown up in the mobile games industry. I founded Dimoso as one of the very first PR agencies dedicated to this space and have witnessed it grow exponentially. For me, the thrill is to work with large and small organisations and help them scale and grow as their go-to-market partner. We’ve been able to do this with amazing teams like Rovio, and Jam City and also help startups like Gram Games grow to acquisition. It’s honestly a privilege to be a part of how far the industry has come.

If you are open and there are no glass ceilings your team feels that they can spread their wings. Jacki Vause

What topics do you want to hear more about at industry events?

I always like to hear case studies of success and failure. That’s the wonderful thing about this industry - the openness to sharing and collaboration.

How do you encourage innovation in your organisation?

Our organisation has a very flat structure that allows our people to play to their strengths and passions. If you are open and there are no glass ceilings your team feels that they can spread their wings. I pride Dimoso on its creativity and innovation - and a lot of that comes from a diverse and motivated workforce.

