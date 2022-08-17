Decentraland Foundation’s Marketing Director Marja Konttinen on the metaverse as an open source public good

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki is gearing up to be our biggest event in the city yet, and we couldn’t be more excited to share with you all that we have in store! It’s going to be a magnificent two day event packed with endless opportunities to learn, scale and most importantly, connect. Today, we’re continuing our series spotlighting just some of the amazing speakers that will be gracing the stage at our Helsinki show this September. They have been generous enough to share a few of their insights and expertise with us ahead of time, and you won’t want to miss them!

Today, we’re shining the spotlight on Marketing Director of Decentraland Foundation, Marja Konttinen. Marja Konttinen is the Marketing Director of Decentraland Foundation, the first fully decentralized virtual world that is built, governed, and owned by its users. Marja has over 15 years professional experience in mobile games and brand marketing. She is passionate about developing metaverse solutions for the community from edutainment to gamified experiences.

PocketGamer.biz: Tell us your thoughts on the metaverse.

Marja Konttinen: I imagine the metaverse as a fun, engaging, social aspect of being online - an immersive 3D visual world, experienced with others. It’s not based on technology as such, not VR, not blockchain as it’s way bigger than that, but I’m hoping a lot of the web3 elements will be part of it, from the status as open source public good to the role of the user as an active contributor rather than a passive consumer.

What do you enjoy most about working in the mobile games industry?

The collaborative, let’s do this together attitude has always been an inspiration for me.

What was your first-ever mobile phone?

Nokia 3310, like most of us. I had an epic ring tone too...

What sessions/speakers (apart from your own) are you planning to attend?

What I love about PG Connects Helsinki is the lack of sales pitches as most talks are about sharing learnings and comparing notes. And then there’s the 2020 Sessions that one cannot miss out on…

Who’s the best speaker you’ve heard at an industry event?

I’m a sucker for inspirational speakers. People on a mission, like Linda Liukas talking about coding for kids, gets me in tears. A good speaker has a personality and is able to capture the audience through storytelling.

In Web3, there are no existing playbooks so being brave and daring to go to the unknown is more of a requirement. Marja Konttinen

How do you define innovation?

I’ve always been curious about how the entertainment industry has impacted science and technology. From kids reading Conan and later becoming astronomers, to Boba Fett helmet design inspiring NASA when designing the ISS robot, to Snowcrash and Ready Player One inspiring metaverse design. It’s hard to imagine the unimaginable, and I think innovation means being able to draw fresh ideas from various sources, and daring to try new things.

How do you encourage innovation in your organisation?

In Web3, there are no existing playbooks so being brave and daring to go to the unknown is more of a requirement. Being confident in doing new things is possible - it helps to have earlier experience and professional knowledge to base the experiments on, and knowing the long term objectives to steer the decisions to the right direction.

