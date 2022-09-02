Kelly Vero, Creative Badass at NFT Consult, on the metaverse as the biggest game-changer since F2P

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki is gearing up to be a truly wonderful return to the city, and we couldn’t be more excited to share with you all that we have in store! It’s going to be a magnificent two day event packed with endless opportunities to learn, scale and most importantly, connect.

If you haven’t heard, we’re bringing back Europe’s favourite games industry conference to the spiritual home of mobile gaming for the first time in two years. On September 27th to 28th, over 1,200 games industry professionals from around the globe will descend upon Helsinki for two days full of networking, matchmaking opportunities and hours of wisdom from over 200 thought leaders from all over the world.

We’re continuing our series spotlighting just some of the amazing speakers that will be gracing the stage at our Helsinki show later this month. They have been generous enough to share a few of their insights and expertise with us ahead of time, and you won’t want to miss them!

Today, we’re shining the spotlight on Kelly Vero, Creative Badass at NFT Consult. Crafting a career in development throughout some of the world's most famous franchises, she always knew she would work at the top flight of video games. But naturally curious and a bit quirky, Vero has slipped seamlessly into digital leadership through combining her love of all things style, innovation... and video games. She enjoys pushing technology to its edge through education, sustainability and sheer hustle.

As well as her day job, she’s a best selling author and fiction writer currently switching up leadership in the Metaverse, NFT, blockchain gaming, fashion houses and supply chains and looking for blockchain solutions that will change the way we spend - and is a boutique investor in European games and tech through FinPlay AG. She is currently represented by Thinking Heads for all speaking engagements.

Don’t miss Kelly Vero at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki, where she will be hosting the Mapping the Metaverse track and asking the difficult questions.

PocketGamer.biz: If you could give other mobile games companies one piece of advice, what would it be?

Kelly Vero: Put the player first. Always.

What leaders/pioneers in games do you find inspiring?

Leaders and pioneers who are willing to take a chance on genre and development.

What developments do you think have been undervalued by the mobile games industry?

Monetisation advancements and tool services for development.

What game do you think offers something new, and exciting that hasn’t yet hit the mainstream?

Any game that isn't made in Western Europe and North America.

What’s your favourite ever mobile game?

Avakin Life.

What role do NFTs play in the future of games?

The same as any inventory or virtual currency collectible or item has played in F2P over the last 10 years.

Tell us your thoughts on the metaverse

The metaverse if made for mobile presents possibly THE biggest game-changer on how we play games since free-to-play.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received that you can pass on to others?

Don't ask for permission, ask for forgiveness.

What topics do you want to hear more about at industry events?

The metaverse and the future of monetisation, privacy and data.

What is one way attendees can prepare for your discussion?

Read my articles!

Connect with our stellar speakers

Expand your network with the likes of Kelly Vero and many, many more brilliant minds at this year’s Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki conference. There is no better place to connect with the biggest and most inspiring industry players and take your business to the next level. You can still take advantage of our Mid-term offer for a limited time, and we have just released a wave of digital tickets you can take advantage of if you aren’t able to join us in-person. Head over to our website and buy your ticket today, you can save up to a whopping £150 if you act fast.