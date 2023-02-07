Attending GDC 2023? Connect with metaverse experts at our Metaverse Mixer!

GDC 2023 is coming up next month, and the Steel Media team is gearing up to bring you an amazing opportunity to connect with the team and top metaverse experts at the conference. We’re coming back to the bustling city of San Francisco this March, and if you’re in town for GDC, we would love to see you there!

Consider this your formal invitation to join us for after hours networking and knowledge-sharing at GDC if you’re planning to be there! Our well-loved, highly-attended Metaverse Mixer is coming back this year on the evening of Tuesday, March 22, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to present this opportunity for the global games industry. Join us after your busy conference days and let your hair down, enjoy a couple of drinks on us and hear from top games industry figures in the metaverse space as they discuss what’s next in the industry.

An evening of casual networking and knowledge-sharing

Steel Media is the publisher of PocketGamer.biz, BlockchainGamer.biz and BeyondGames. biz. With the support of our partners Redlight Finance and ZEBEDEE, we bring you a completely free opportunity for some relaxed drinks and insightful discussion with experts about what the metaverse space offers game developers.

Our mixers are highly attended, so be sure to book your ticket below to make sure that you secure your spot!

Date: Tuesday, March 22

Time: 6pm (PT)

Location: 111 Minna Gallery

Your provisional schedule:

18:00 - Join us at 111 Minna Gallery

18:30 - Take your seats for the presentation and panel!

19:30 - Networking and drinks

21:00 - Doors close

Register completely for free today!

A massive thank you to the support from our amazing partners Redlight Finance and ZEBEDEE for helping us offer this essential networking opportunity! You can book your free ticket to the Mixer here on our official Eventbrite – don’t miss out, seats get filled quite fast at networking opportunities at GDC.

If you'd like to discuss sponsorship or block ticket bookings please contact Lisa on lisa.bisset@steelmedianetwork.com or book a chat at: https://calendly.com/lisa-bisset

Meet the team one-on-one

Steel Media are a technology publisher and events firm. We’re the host of the leading Pocket Gamer Connects conference series as well as the Mobile Games Awards and Big Indie Pitches. Our events attract thousands of games industry professionals and take place around the world from London and Seattle to Jordan and Helsinki.

As a publisher, our biggest consumer brand is PocketGamer.com, the longest-running site dedicated to mobile and sees traction from 10m+ active gamers per month. We also publish a range of b2b sites, including PocketGamer.biz and recent additions BeyondGames.biz and BlockchainGamer.biz.

Since 2019, Steel Media has also been part of Enthusiast Gaming, the largest games network in America.

What can we do for your business?

Today we're inviting you to meet us at GDC 2023 to discuss how we can support your strategic objectives and goals with our industry-leading services including:

Coverage across our extensive network of B2C and B2B media sites

Sponsorship of our leading B2B events and conferences

Speakership at our leading B2B events and conferences

Editorial coverage of your game, brand, product or service

Various marketing and advertising options

And everything in between! We're open to discussing various other business opportunities...

Connect with the Steel Media team at GDC 2023!

Want to say hello and connect with the Steel Media team that’s coming to GDC 2023? It’s a busy time for everyone during the conference and our team’s diaries are pretty packed, so the best way to secure a 1:1 meeting with any member of our team travelling to GDC in March is through this form here. Many of our experienced editors and business development experts will be in town for the conference, so this is a prime opportunity to connect with the team! Don’t miss out.

See you at GDC!