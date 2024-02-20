GDC week 2024: The unofficial parties, pitches, conferences and networking list

It's nearly GDC time!

With 28,000 games industry professionals expected to descend upon San Francisco next month, it's one of the biggest events in the games industry calendar.

There's no shortage of things to do around the event dates of March 18th to 22nd, so we compiled this handy list of the unofficial parties, pitches, conferences and networking opportunities.

See you there!

Sunday, March 17th

3:00pm - 7:00pm Pre-GDC Indie Game Developer Park Meetup 2024

Dolores Park, 19th St

Calling all independent game developers at GDC 2024!

Let’s catch up with old friends and make new ones at Dolores Park the afternoon before GDC.

7:00pm - 11:00pm Pre-GDC 2024 Networking Meetup

DNA Lounge, 375 11th St

Are you ready to dive into the world of GDC 2024? Join us at the top floor of DNA Lounge for the ultimate Pre-GDC Networking Meetup! Whether you're a seasoned game developer or a newcomer to the industry, this event is your chance to connect with fellow GDC 2024 attendees in a vibrant and laid-back atmosphere.

Showcase your game, two separate rooms, free entry and music will set the stage for a great networking environment. RSVP on Meetup to lock in your spot, you do not need a GDC pass to attend.

8:00pm - 11:55pm Courage XL 2024

Do you want to showcase your game?

The concept is simple: **Play a game, get a drink.**

One hour beforehand (19:00) VIP’s (press, publishers) get exclusive access to your game. After that, we open the doors for game professionals from around the world. They will be there to play your game in return for a drink ticket.

Monday, March 18th

9:00am - 6pm Pocket Gamer Connects San Francisco Day One

The Hibernia, 1 Jones St

We’ve been running PG Connects for a decade now. Over the last 10 years, we’ve welcomed over 45,000 delegates to our events (live or digital), hosted 42 conferences across 9 countries, facilitated over 100,000 business meetings and, as such, had some impact on or initiated over $1bn deals.

As the leading international conference series for the global games industry, at Pocket Gamer Connects we focus on connecting you with the right people bringing together delegates from across the entire ecosystem with all the key formats covered from mobile, PC and console to XR, blockchain, AI and web3 technology. All while having fun and fostering a real “games industry family” feel.

10:00am - 12pm Investor Connector

The Hibernia, 1 Jones St

Investor Connector selects applicants for one-on-one meetings with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector. We’ll set aside a quiet space where pre-selected companies looking for funding and investors get to connect one-on-one to discuss their potential involvement. This event takes place within Pocket Gamer Connects San Francisco 2024.

1:30pm - 5pm The Very Big Indie Pitch - Mobile Edition

The Hibernia, 1 Jones St

The Very Big Indie Pitch (Mobile edition) takes place within Pocket Gamer Connects San Francisco 2024. This unique speed dating format gives each developer five minutes (including Q&A) with each panel of experts, meaning all entrants will get feedback in real-time and post-event via email too. Think speed-dating for developers and experts, and you get the idea.

8:30pm - 11:30pm Pocket Gamer Party San Francisco 2024

Temple Nightclub, 540 Howard Street

Join us in San Francisco during the awesome GDC week for another spectacular Pocket Gamer party. All games industry professionals are welcome at Temple nightclub on the evening of Monday, March 18th, for informal networking and drinks.

The party kicks off for all at 8:30pm, although Pocket Gamer Connects badge holders will get in earlier. Temple nightclub is a chic, multi-room club with varied music and stylish decor. It's about 5 minutes' walk northeast of Moscone and less than 10 minutes in a cab from the Hibernia (scene of Pocket Gamer Connects San Francisco 2024).

With drinks and dancing in a celebrated downtown nightclub, a Pocket Gamer party is always a relaxed highlight of GDC week.

Tuesday, March 19th

9:00am - 6pm Pocket Gamer Connects San Francisco Day Two

The Hibernia, 1 Jones St

9:30am - 1pm The Very Big Indie Pitch - PC + Console Edition

The Hibernia, 1 Jones St

The Very Big Indie Pitch (Mobile edition) takes place within Pocket Gamer Connects San Francisco 2024. This unique speed dating format gives each developer five minutes (including Q&A) with each panel of experts, meaning all entrants will get feedback in real-time and post-event via email too. Think speed-dating for developers and experts, and you get the idea.

2:00pm - 4:00pm Publisher SpeedMatch

The Hibernia, 1 Jones St

The Publisher SpeedMatch session enables shortlisted developers and publishers to make initial contact during a dedicated one-hour stint of speed-date style meetings. These short meets aren’t obviously designed for closing a deal, but enable an initial contact that can be followed up with a longer meeting during or after the conference. This event takes place within Pocket Gamer Connects San Francisco 2024.

6:00pm - 9:00pm Global Play Showcase

Buzzworks, 365 111th St

The Global Games Showcase will bring together some of the best unreleased electronic games from 10 different countries and regions.

The Global Games Showcase is more than just a game exhibition. The event is also a friendly contest where guests can vote for the best game and the best snack of the night. That’s right, each country and region will also bring along some delicious treats from their respective cuisines, so the guests can enjoy a variety of flavours while they explore the diverse gaming cultures.

The Global Play Showcase aims to celebrate the creativity, innovation, and diversity of the global video games industry, as well as to foster new partnerships and collaborations among the participants.

The event will be open to game publishers, investors, and first parties, who will have the opportunity to play, evaluate, and network with the developers behind these incredible titles.

7:00pm - 12:00am GDC 2024 After Party Meetup with HashiCorp, Sentry, Unity, Discord & More

DNA Lounge, 375 11th St

Welcome back to SF Game Development's third annual GDC 2024 After Party Meetup at DNA Lounge. This is the largest after hours party and DJ stage production of the entire week, and you won’t want to miss it. Best of all, it’s completely FREE, all you have to do is RSVP on Meetup or Eventbrite. We've split the event into three separate rooms focused around: music, tech talks and video game demos. We are also excited to announce that the main room will feature a special 32 Watt laser show by Vorperian Cyberarts along with custom video game themed projection mapped visuals.

Wednesday, March 20th

1:00pm - 6:00pm Gameplay Summit (Networking & Game Demos)

Elan Event Venue, 839 Howard Street

Attention to all inspiring and upcoming Indie Game Developers! We partnered up with a venue that's across the street from Moscone Convention Center that will give you a chance to showcase your Game Demo/Project to the rest of the Gaming Industry Professionals, Media, and the public to get valuable feedback, promote your game and network with other fellow game developers!

5:30pm - 1:30am GDC 2024 Level Up Mixer + After Party

The Grand, 520 4th Street

We are taking over one of the most talked about and biggest successful venues in San Francisco's nightlife scene - The Grand Nightclub! We are doing a Networking Mixer from 6pm-10pm and the After Party starts at 10pm till 1:30am. We sold out in mere few days from the previous events and expect a high demand for our next event to network with other GameDevs, IndieDevs, Publishers, Executives, Venture Capitalists, Programmers, Producers, Animators, Concept Artists, and more! If you are part of the gaming industry or simply want to be interested in joining the game development community, this is for YOU!

7:00pm - 12:00am GDC 2024 Post Awards Expo Party with HashiCorp, Unity & 50+ Indie Game Stations

The Midway, 900 Marin St

SF Game Development and The Midway present the largest expo party of GDC week at the iconic 42,000-square-foot venue. From music and art, to a full service bar and restaurant, The Midway is a venue you won’t want to miss if you're in-town for GDC.

It's only a short Uber from Moscone Center and is home to some of the largest live music performances in San Francisco. This is the largest after hours meetup hosted the entire week of GDC, and you won’t want to miss it. Best of all, it’s completely FREE - all you have to do is RSVP on Meetup or Eventbrite.

Thursday, March 21st

5:30pm - 2am GDC 2024 Next Level Mixer + After Party

Temple Nightclub, 540 Howard Street

We are taking over one of the most talked about and biggest successful venues in San Francisco's nightlife scene - The Temple Nightclub! We are doing a Networking Mixer from 5:30pm-9:30pm and the After Party starts at 9:30pm till 2am. We sold out in mere few days from the previous events and expect a high demand for our next event to network with other GameDevs, IndieDevs, Publishers, Executives, Venture Capitalists, Programmers, Producers, Animators, Concept Artists, and more! If you are part of the gaming industry or simply want to be interested in joining the game development community, this is for YOU!

Friday, March 22nd

5:00pm - 12:30am GameDev Mixer + After Party

Redwood Room by The Clift, 495 Geary Street

We are doing an Industry Networking Mixer from 5pm-9pm and an After Party from 9pm-12am. We sold out in mere few days from the previous events and expect a high demand for our next event to network with other GameDevs, IndieDevs, Publishers, Executives, Venture Capitalists, Programmers, Producers, Animators, Concept Artists, and more! If you are part of the gaming industry or simply want to be interested in joining the game development community, this is for YOU!

6:00pm - 1:00am GDC 2024 Game Night Mixer + After Party

The Foundry SF, 1425 Folsom Street

We are taking over one of the most talked about and biggest successful venues in San Francisco's nightlife scene - The Foundry! We are doing a Networking Mixer from 5:30pm-9:30pm and the After Party starts at 9:30pm till 1am. We sold out in mere few days from the previous events and expect a high demand for our next event to network with other GameDevs, IndieDevs, Publishers, Executives, Venture Capitalists, Programmers, Producers, Animators, Concept Artists, and more! If you are part of the gaming industry or simply want to be interested in joining the game development community, this is for YOU!

Saturday, March 23rd

11:00am - 4:00pm GDC Fireside @ Spark Social SF

Spark Social SF, 601 Mission Bay Boulevard North

An informal get together at Spark Social SF with ready access to food trucks, drinks, and transit, a relaxing wind down to close out GDC, open to all!

Our thanks to the Facebook group, The Fellowship of Game Developer Parties where we found a lot of this information. They also have a very handy live spreadsheet that will be updated.