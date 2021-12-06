Last chance to register for the Pocket Gamer Xmas Mixer

As the holiday season nears, there is nothing we’re looking forward to more than getting our live conferences back in full swing come January with Pocket Gamer Connects London. There is no better place to get reacquainted with other industry professionals in a casual setting before the conference in January than our Pocket Gamer Xmas Mixer happening tomorrow.

The Mixer takes place in London tomorrow (Tuesday, December 7th) with developers, creatives, investors, publishers and much more in attendance, and we’re looking forward to letting our hair down together and reconnecting over a drink or two. All profits from the event will be donated to support our friends at the fantastic charity SpecialEffect.

Be sure to book your ticket today so you don't miss out on the gaming industry holiday event of the season.

Where and when?

The event will be taking place in the heart of Shoreditch in Central London at the London Shuffle Club (4 Ebor Street, London, E1 6AW). It’s right off the Shoreditch High Street overground station and highly accessible via public transport. The London Shuffle Club is also a highly relaxed setting where you can kick back and brush up on your shuffleboard skills, no games industry event is quite complete without a bit of gaming in there.

It will be taking place tomorrow on Tuesday, December 7th from 7pm.

What will my ticket include?

Your ticket will include some delicious drinks, great food, shuffleboard fun and easy access to hundreds of the top games industry leaders in the UK. Purchase your tickets as soon as you can for all this and more holiday fun.

Support SpecialEffect, the gamers’ charity

This event is supporting SpecialEffect, a charity we’ve supported for a very long time. All profits made from this event will be donated directly to them.

They do amazing work in transforming the lives of people with physical challenges all across the globe through new and innovative uses of technology. Their incredible team of occupational therapists and gaming specialists create hundreds of bespoke control setups for individuals each year, and their R&D team aids in levelling the playing field for gamers with physical challenges. They promote inclusion and help maximise the quality of life of physically disabled people through cutting edge technology that brings them confidence, independence and potential paths towards rehabilitation.

Learn more about this fantastic cause and donate here.

Thank you to our sponsors

We’re privileged to work with some incredible sponsors who make events like this possible, as such we’d like to say a big thank you to our official Pocket Gamer Xmas Mixer sponsors AppGallery. AppGallery is home to 4.5 million developers and 560 million users. They help partners bring their apps to users worldwide with ground-breaking technology, support across 24 time zones and leading app security & quality.

Book your tickets now

Don’t wait to get your ticket booked for this holiday extravaganza. Be sure to get your spot secured for this incredible holiday get-together to enjoy good drinks, great fun and top-tier company. Get your tickets booked here.

COVID SAFETY

We’re looking forward to welcoming you to the Pocket Gamer Xmas Mixer. Your safety and comfort are prime concerns for us and we’re putting multiple measures in place to ensure we’re in line with all coronavirus (COVID-19) regulations. We want you to feel at ease and to concentrate on making connections and enjoying the evening.

Masks are not mandatory for entry, but we do encourage all attendees to use good judgement and respect others over the course of the evening. We highly encourage mask-wearing when possible as a precautionary measure. (Current UK government regulations require that you wear a mask on public transport so please bear that in mind while travelling to the venue in London.)

To ensure attendees extra space and good ventilation, we are operating the conference at a reduced capacity, enabling attendees the space to distance if they wish. The London Shuffle Club is also partially outdoors, with a heated open-air area, so there’s plenty of opportunity for fresh air.

We are encouraging everyone to take a lateral flow test within 48 hours of attending the event. If your lateral flow comes back positive we ask that you do not attend for the safety of other attendees. If you experience any COVID-19 symptoms leading up to the event such as a high temperature, a continuous cough and a loss or change to your senses of smell and test, please stay at home please do not come to the venue, even if the symptoms are mild, and get a PCR test as soon as possible.

COVID-19 news still looms large, and everyone's safety is important to us. Following government guidelines and being mindful of all appropriate advice, we believe that fun, celebration and safety can co-exist at our events.

See you tomorrow!