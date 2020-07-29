News

Win free tickets to Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital - subscribe to our mailing list to enter

Win free tickets to Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital - subscribe to our mailing list to enter
By , Events Promotions Manager

Since 2014, we’ve had the pleasure of delivering Pocket Gamer Connects conferences across the world; in that time we’ve brought annual events to seven countries across multiple continents and met a whopping 27,000 games industry folk who have attended, participated and become a part of our amazing Pocket Gamer community!

Following the global pandemic, in our continual effort to support the games industry, we took our conferences online and were blown away by the response and support. The Pocket Gamer Connects Digital series has gone from strength to strength, attracting a larger, more diverse audience with a total of 68 countries represented, a massive increase on our live events which averaged around 45 countries represented respectively.

The next online event is Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital this September 14 to 18. And you could win a pair of FREE tickets...

As a thank you to our wonderful community, we’re introducing a number of regular discounts, benefits and competitions exclusively for subscribers to our mailing list.

What benefits do subscribers get?

  • Right now we are running a monthly competition where one lucky winner will receive a FREE pair of tickets to our next conference: Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital
  • As a member of our mailing list, you’ll benefit from a number of subscriber-only discounts
  • Hear about all of our events and initiatives before anyone else!
  • Get early access to unmissable content; see fantastic seminars, talks and fireside chats before they are published on our official YouTube channel
  • You can expect exclusive industry insights, reports and data, direct to your inbox

We love to connect!
Sign up to our mailing list today and get instant access to all of our fantastic, exclusive subscriber-only offers.


Tags:
Katy Reilly
Katy Reilly
Events Promotions Manager

Related Articles

News Feb 3rd, 2020

Where will you find us this year? Join the Steel Media 2020 world tour ONLINE!

News Sep 13th, 2019

All the companies coming to Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2019

as News Jun 28th, 2019

Who will you do business with at Pocket Gamer and Blockchain Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019?

News Mar 31st, 2020

From Amazon to Zynga: your guide to who’ll be online for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1

News Mar 30th, 2020

How to add 100s of games industry contacts to your network without even leaving your desk

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies