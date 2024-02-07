Five ways to get the most out of GDC week outside of the main event

San Francisco is the place to be for the games industry this March as thousands of developers from around the world descend on the city for GDC week to network, learn and explore the future of the sector.

For those of you specialising in mobile, we're also hosting Pocket Gamer Connects San Francisco on March 18th to 19th.

Below we've set out a few ways to make the most of your time during one of the biggest week's in the industry calendar outside of GDC.

1. Register for PG Connects San Francisco

Before the main GDC event gets started, Pocket Gamer Connects San Francisco will take place over Monday and Tuesday (March 18th to 19th).

This mobile-focused conference will also cover topics around PC, Console, XR, Web3 and much, much more.

A variety of panels, talks and roundtable discussions means there's something for everyone at a fraction of the cost of a GDC ticket, and you’ll be in the company of the industry's key voices speaking and presenting the latest and greatest innovations in the games industry.

2. Schedule meetings ahead of time

With five whole days of MeetToMatch access included in a ticket to PG Connects San Francisco, you get even more networking bang for your buck!

You can sign in and connect with over 2,000 industry contacts as soon as you’ve registered your ticket and begin the all important business of networking and securing those meetings.

3. Book your MeetToMatch meetings around the city

San Francisco is famed for its eclectic mix of architecture, and MeetToMatch offers a variety of locations to hold your meetings, including the stunning Hibernia, which will be home to PG Connects from Monday, March 18th.

PG Connects attendees can book their meeting in one of the two meeting spaces available in the venue - and they’ll be able to connect and meet with non-PGC ticket holders here also.

4. Identify your business goals and find your niche

Whether you're looking for an investment opportunity, a new business connection with a publisher or developer, or hoping to promote and get feedback on your indie game (all of which you can do at PG Connects San Francisco!), do some research and set up these valuable connections ahead of time.

5. Network after dark

Take advantage of the more relaxed networking events happening throughout the week, kicking off with the Pocket Gamer Party at Temple Nightclub on Monday, March 18th.

There’s exclusive early access for VIPs from 6:30pm; 7:30pm for all PGC attendees, and general admission from 8:30pm. This free event is THE way to start a very sociable week in style! PG Connects ticket holders will need to show their conference badge on arrival, all other attendees must register for entrance via eventbrite.

As one of the biggest events in the games industry calendar, GDC has made San Francisco a gaming mecca, with plenty going on to keep you busy

Start your week right by booking a ticket for PG Connects now - before prices rise!