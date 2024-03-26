Last chance to snag Early Bird tickets for Dubai GameExpo Summit! Don't miss out on major savings before midnight Thursday

Looking to join us in Dubai for the Dubai GameExpo Summitthis May? Now’s your chance to make the most of our limited time Early Bird deal.

If you’re looking to secure incredible savings on your ticket to the Summit but haven’t booked your ticket yet, it’s your last chance to secure your ticket at Early Bird pricing. Head over to our official conference website now and book your ticket before the clock strikes midnight Thursday for major savings.

We’re partnering up with Dubai’s Department of Economy & Tourism to bring back this unmissable games conference experience to the glorious city of Dubai, in the fastest growing region of the international games industry.

The GameExpo Summit powered by PG Connects will take place over two days as part of the Dubai Esports and Games Festival event at the incredible Dubai World Trade Centre.

The summit itself will feature more than 100 renowned games industry speakers from all over the globe delivering insightful talks, panels and seminars across a number of themed tracks.

You can look forward to the same type of invaluable learning and networking opportunities you’ve come to expect from Pocket Gamer Connects events, you won’t want to miss out on this incredible business-to-business event for global games industry professionals.

Our Early Bird sale ends Thursday!

The clock is ticking! There’s limited time left to take advantage of our Early Bird sale, and you won’t want to miss the chance to get the best possible deal and secure incredible savings on your ticket to this incredible learning and networking opportunity. Prices are rising at midnight Thursday, so purchase your ticket now via our official sales partner here.

Take part in our matchmaking events and meet your dream business partner!

We do more than just put you in the room with dream collaborators – we actively present opportunities for you to make first contact with said collaborators and help you figure out if it’s a fit for what you’re looking for.

Our matchmaking events get you paired up with other companies or delegates with similar goals in mind to you, and we’re also bringing our trademark Very Big Indie Pitch competitions with us to Dubai. If you’re an indie developer looking to get feedback from experts, you won’t want to miss it.

Whether you’re a developer looking for a publisher and investors or vice-versa, we have facilitated matchmaking opportunities for you to get in touch with someone looking for you.

Sign up for our matchmaking opportunities as soon as you can to make sure you get paired up with the best possible match for you, you can do so at the links below:

The Very Big Indie Pitch (Mobile, PC + Console)

Investor Connector

Publisher SpeedMatch

Be the first to jump into MeetToMatch when it goes live!

Make the most of the countless opportunities to network as a Summit attendee. Our MeetToMatch system opens ahead of conference time so you can start scheduling your meetings and plan your time at the Summit ahead of time.

By signing up early, you will be the first to get notified and get access to our MeetToMatch system when it goes live in the coming weeks.

This is an unmissable opportunity to connect with all the amazing delegates joining us from around the globe before the event even kicks off! Diaries book up fast, so to make sure you secure one-on-one meetings with key industry decision-makers, make sure you sign up early!

Buy your ticket before midnight tonight!

There’s not long left to secure your ticket to the Summit at this unmissable Early Bird price, so head over to our official conference website and secure your spot for a reduced price while you still can.

Purchase a ticket to this unmissable Summit to join in on the gaming experience of a lifetime – buying a ticket grants you full access to the wider Dubai Esports and Games Festival, so the value of this ticket is immense.

Enjoy all these benefits and peace of mind knowing you got an incredible deal, this is the lowest possible price you can secure your ticket for before the Summit – don’t miss out.

See you in Dubai!