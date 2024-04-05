Dubai GameExpo Summit 10-track conference schedule revealed!

This May 1st and 2nd, more than 100 of the world's finest minds from the biggest brands and most exciting pioneers present their market data, predictions and case studies with us at The Dubai GameExpo Summit powered by Pocket Gamer Connects.

You'll uncover the hottest trends and latest insights on everything from monetisation models and new markets to AI, the metaverse, Web3 and more.

And across both days, our 10-track conference schedule will have a special focus on how you can make the most of MENA, the fastest growing territory in the global games industry.

Tickets are available now.

Wednesday, May 1st





• State of Play: Industry Trends

Facts, figures and insight into the latest snf hottest industry trends from top MENA games companies and beyond.

• Powering Payments

Discover how to generate revenue outside of traditional billing methods in new markets and webstores.

• The Growth Track

Essential insight into user acquisition, retention techniques, and how to grow your game.

• Monetiser

Make the most of new advertising formats, IAPs and other monetization developments in this focused track.

• Round Table Discussions

How to Supercharge Esports' Growth in 2024 and Beyond

How the Next Wave of Cutting Edge Tech is Changing the Games Industry's Future

Games for Good: How Developers Can Enact Positive Changes in Society

Thursday, May 2nd





• Developer Toolkit

Everything a growing developer needs: essential, practical advice about all aspects of making games.

• Game Dev Stories

Hear from games developers and find out what they are working on, how they've innovated and the lessons learned along the way.

• Publishing Power

Get the most out of your publishing deal and take your game's launch to the next level.

• Investment Insight

The latest trends from the world of finance plus practical insight on securing the funding that will make a difference to your business.

• Practical AI

Explore AI's role in game development, to enhance player experiences, optimise performance, and create immersive virtual worlds.

• Web3 Wonders

What's next for the blockchain gaming scene? Dive deeper into the techniques and strategies that are shaping this growing market.

• Round Table Discussion

How MENA Developers Can Nurture the Next Generation of Games Industry Talent

