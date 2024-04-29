GEM Capital appoints three new advisory board members

Investment firm GEM Capital has unveiled Mundfish CEO Robert Bargratuni, Gameram CEO Philipp Gladkov and AppMagic CEO Max Samorukov as new advisors to its investment fund.

According to VentureBeat, each advisor will contribute their expertise to the Cyprus-based investment firm, which has allocated millions in the gaming sector over the past year.

Bargratuni will provide guidance on PC and console game selection and development, Gladkov will lend his expertise to support the mobile team while Samorukov will leverage AppMagic's data expertise and insights into the mobile app market.

Shaping the future of gaming investment

GEM Capital’s managing director, Roman Gurskiy, comments, “Bringing Robert, Philipp, and Max into the fold at GEM Capital is not just about adding advisors; it’s about infusing our team with extraordinary talent and vision. This will shape the future of gaming investing for many years to come."

“Philipp has a sharp intellect and strategic acumen, Max has fantastic analytical skills and mathematical approaches, and Robert is a marketing maestro with an encyclopedic knowledge of the PC/console sector," said Gurskiy. “Each brings unique skills and perspectives that will undoubtedly elevate GEM Capital to new heights.”

In late 2023, GEM Capital raised $50 million earmarked for investment in Eastern European studios. Its existing portfolio, which is valued at approximately $150 million, encompasses investments in Red Rover Interactive, Sad Cat Studios, and Order of Meta.