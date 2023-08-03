Gem Capital’s new $50M fund will invest in fledglings of F2P, midcore and more

Cyprus-based Gem Capital has announced a new plan to invest upwards of $50 million into gaming studios.

Across the next two years, the investment company intends to use the new fund to invest between $2 million and $5 million per selected games company, concentrating on pre-seed, seed, and Series A investments predominantly.

Gem Capital has already made over 20 deals in the past four years, investing in Mundfish’s Atomic Heart, Owlcat Games’ Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, Weappy’s This is the Police and more.

"Successful IPs must be present on all platforms"

With seven of Cyprus’ top 10 gaming startups being part of Gem Capital’s portfolio, said portfolio is currently valued at more than $100 million. The company has offices in Cyprus and the UAE.

Its investments from the new fund will span multiple sectors of gaming, with free-to-play and midcore mobile games getting specific mentions alongside premium PC and console games. Game tech companies are also on Gem Capital’s radar, with future investments there possible also.

"We’re looking for entertainment products for mobile, PC/consoles, and VR as well as game-tech companies. There are no particular genres which we avoid," Gem Capital managing director Roman Gurskiy clarified.

Gem Capital in fact has twin managing directors, Roman Gurskiy and Kirill Gurskiy, who shared in a statement: "We take our investments seriously and provide founders with support in legal, HR, communications, and staff relocation, as well as strategic guidance from our network of experienced industry advisors."

Krill Gurskiy added: "Successful IPs must be present on all platforms (PC/console/mobile) and across all spectrum of entertainment. This will generate more interest in the IPs and drive more players to the games, as it appeals to a broader audience."

Commenting on the firm’s locational focus, Gem Capital general partner Alex Bykhovskiy said: "Founders, team, and vision are the key factors in our investment decisions. While we invest globally, our focus is on studios with Eastern Europe, Cyprus and Middle East origins."

Former Pixonic CEO Philip Gladkov secured $500,000 in funding from Gem Capital back in 2021.

More recently, AI startup Inworld has just raised another $50 million in its latest funding round.