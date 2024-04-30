Arkadium extends distribution network to all developers

Browser-based games platform Arkadium has launched its debut program ‘Arkadium for Developers,' opening its platform to third-party developers.

With a generous 75% revenue sharing model, developers can submit their titles to Arkadium's distribution network and reach millions of players as the nascent platform aims to release up to 30 new games this year.

Developers can submit titles via the official portal. With 75 first-party games, Arkadium offers developers distribution opportunities to reach a global audience primarily in North America.

Building the future

Arkadium has also hired industry veteran Dan Butchko as director of developer relations to foster external partnerships. With a focus on browser-based games (BBGs), Arkadium is now wants to “build the future of BBGs" alongside its “growing catalogue of in-house games."

“With its two decades of experience launching games for some of the world’s biggest websites, Arkadium is leveling up to become more than just a game studio – it is now a platform for developers around the world," said Butchko. “This is just the beginning as we extend opportunities for external developers to join us and tap into the potential of this growing category of can’t-miss games.”

Arkadium co-founder and CEO Kenny Rosenblatt comments, “We’ve built Arkadium into a brand known for quality browser-based game experiences and are continuously creating new ways to offer more value to our audience. This new program enables us to offer a wider selection of games as we open our doors to external developers aspiring to reach our millions of amazing players.”