Interview

PocketGamer.biz Podcast - GameFounders' Kadri Harma on unlocking the MENA games market

The PocketGamer.biz podcast team and guests give you the state of play every week. Here's where to get it and and what's inside this week's episode…

PocketGamer.biz Podcast - GameFounders' Kadri Harma on unlocking the MENA games market
By , Editor - PocketGamer.biz

MENA is a region ripe with opportunities for game industry professionals. In this latest episode our host, Peggy Anne Salz, sits down with an expert on the area and headline speaker at the Dubai GameExpo Summit powered by PG Connects, Kadri Harma.

Co-founder of the investment fund and mentoring program, GameFounders, and Venture Partner at Sisu Game Ventures, Kadri brings her on-the-ground expertise to the show this week, lifting the lid on unlocking the MENA market.

She shares the investment opportunities and player behaviour that make the region stand out, the government initiatives that empower the local industry, and the actions indie studios can take to attract the attention of the investor community.

Listen in and register now for the GameExpo Summit on May 1st to 2nd!

What's inside:

00:00 - Intro
02:57 - Understanding the MENA market
07:57 - MENA's appeal
12:48 - Opportunities for investment
20:36 - Favourite games Q&A

Listen Learn Love

To make sure you get the latest episode of the PocketGamer.biz podcast each and every week, you can subscribe on your favourite services, find us on YouTube, tune in on Spotify, or find our back catalogue over on our podcast page.

Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Castbox
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RadioPublic
RSS

And if you've enjoyed this interview, check out more world-class speakers sharing their insights and expertise at one of our events. You can find details of our upcoming events here.

Want to be a part of the podcast - suggest a guest (even yourself), or give us a tip or topic then get in touch.

 


Daniel Griffiths
Daniel Griffiths
Editor - PocketGamer.biz

Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment media brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of videogames, music, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. Yup, he said garden design… He’s the ex-Editor of PSM2, PSM3, GamesMaster and Future Music, ex-Deputy Editor of The Official PlayStation Magazine and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Rhythm, Computer Music and more. He hates talking about himself.

Related Articles

News Jul 3rd, 2023

CEO of Nine66, Kadri Harma, to return to venture capital

News Apr 8th, 2016

Video: PGC London 2016 live investor pitching

News Jan 18th, 2016

Investment experts and developers collide in a live pitching event

as Comment & Opinion Jun 11th, 2015

How the Indonesian game market is developing

Interview Nov 29th, 2022

Capital, knowledge, originality: Samer Abbas on how the MENA market will grow