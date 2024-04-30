PocketGamer.biz Podcast - GameFounders' Kadri Harma on unlocking the MENA games market

Kadri Harma has supported the games industry for years, being the co-founder of GameFounders, getPegasus and GoBeyond Capital, among others. She is an entrepreneur, mentor and investor with extensive experience in fundraising and launching startup ecosystem initiatives globally. Since 2021 she headed Nine66, part of the Savvy Games Group in Saudi Arabia before returning to venture capital in 2023 as CEO.

MENA is a region ripe with opportunities for game industry professionals. In this latest episode our host, Peggy Anne Salz, sits down with an expert on the area and headline speaker at the Dubai GameExpo Summit powered by PG Connects, Kadri Harma.

Co-founder of the investment fund and mentoring program, GameFounders, and Venture Partner at Sisu Game Ventures, Kadri brings her on-the-ground expertise to the show this week, lifting the lid on unlocking the MENA market.

She shares the investment opportunities and player behaviour that make the region stand out, the government initiatives that empower the local industry, and the actions indie studios can take to attract the attention of the investor community.

What's inside:

00:00 - Intro

02:57 - Understanding the MENA market

07:57 - MENA's appeal

12:48 - Opportunities for investment

20:36 - Favourite games Q&A

