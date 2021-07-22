Former Pixonic CEO raises $500,000 for new games social network

Former Pixonic CEO Philip Gladkov has secured $500,000 in funding for a new social networking platform specifically for those that play video games.

Named Gameram, the new platform aims to connect "gamers" in communities that involve discussing the games they are playing, sharing photos and videos, in-game achievements and finding friends and potential teammates.

The deal follows an inceptive pre-seed funding round that raised $400,000 that was used for hypothesis testing, marketing research and launching the app. The additional $500,000 has been acquired from GEM Capital, which has previously invested in other mobile game companies, such as Deus Craft and Game Garden.

Gladkov served as CEO of Pixonic from 2013 and shifted the company's focus onto developing mobile titles, releasing its flagship game War Robots the same year. As of March 2021, War Robots has earned over $500 million in lifetime revenue.

Share your achievements

"Today, on social media, we can see almost every aspect of our friends’ and colleagues’ lives: what they eat, where they travel, what they’re watching," said Gameram founder and CEO Philip Gladkov.

"But we can never see what they are playing: Gameram provides a platform for that. According to NewZoo forecasts, by 2023 the number of people playing video games will reach 3.2 billion people. Video games are a fast-growing source of communication: just as with movies, TV shows and books, people want to share their emotions about games, and find comfort in communities of like-minded people."

"The investment from GEM Capital will strengthen the team so that we can accelerate and enter new markets and platforms. Together, we will continue to create an open platform for self-expression."

Gameram is available to download on both the App Store and Google Play.

