Supercell-backed HypeHype to give creators 100% of revenue from user-generated content

Supercell-backed HypeHype’s games platform has introduced monetisation for creators who build content for the platform - paying them 100% of net revenue based on playtime and in-app purchases (for now).

The mobile-first platform has been available in early access to audiences in the Philippines since spring 2021 and has since expanded to Canada and HypeHype’s home country, Finland.

But while its audience is currently limited to three countries, creators can apply to build games from anywhere in the world - and can now start earning, too.

The platform itself, also named HypeHype, has been designed as a mobile-first experience but can also run on PC.

Rewarding creativity

HypeHype’s creator monetisation plan was initially due to roll out sometime in May; it launched ahead of time on April 29th, alongside the announcement of a $100,000 competition to further incentivise creators to get building games.

Winning creators who publish a game on HypeHype before June 15th, 2024 will see a share of the $100,000 prize pool. And in the meantime, they and every other creator can already start earning automatically based on player engagement within their games.

The more players a game has, and the longer they play for, the more money its creator will earn. The platform enables in-game purchases too, so creators can freely add skins, power-ups, ammo, or other extras and sell them to players, further boosting revenue potential.

During the early access period, 100% of net revenue from sold items will go to creators. This revenue is earned in the platform’s currency HypeX, which they can then spend in other creators’ games or save up until they have $200 worth - at which point it can be cashed out in ‘real’ money.

Rock Tycoon Idle, HypeHype’s current top game, already meets the metrics to make $4,000 per month.

"Make games and get paid! We're launching HypeHype creator monetisation today with engagement-based payouts, in-game purchases and a $100,000 USD hit game competition!" HypeHype posted on LinkedIn yesterday.

HypeHype has developed games including Badland Brawl, Rumble Stars Football and Rumble Hockey, and operates independently in a long-term partnership with Supercell. The Brawl Stars maker invested $15 million into the user-generated content platform, enabling HypeHype to grow its platform team to 50 developers.