Mobile legend Stumble Guys is now on PlayStation 4 and 5 with cross-progression

Scopely's Stumble Guys has launched on PlayStation 4 and 5 to bring the knockout game to more players around the globe. Now the PlayStation versions will feature cross-progression, allowing players to continue their game progress across multiple devices from mobile to PC or console for uninterrupted adventures.

Scopely has also shared that a Nintendo Switch support for Stumble Guys is around the corner, giving players full cross-progression on every major platform for the first time.

New ways to play

Following its debut on Xbox earlier this year, PlayStation users can now experience the game's fast-paced matches with up to 32 players. From navigating imaginative levels packed with its finely tuned and frequently hilarious action to being able to continue and resume on mobile, there's no reason not to play Stumble Guys wherever you are.

And - as part of the new annoucement - it's interesting to see the reveal that the game welcomes 50 million players per month with a cumulative download total across every platform of 600 million.

Stumble Guys' SVP of product and game director Jake Bales says, “By bringing ‘Stumble Guys’ to PlayStation, we’re offering more choices to our existing players and welcoming new ones to the party, making it easier than ever for friends to Stumble together.”

“We are obsessed with constantly providing our incredible ‘Stumble Guys’ community with new ways to play, whether it’s through amazing partnerships, new creative tools like Stumble Workshop, mind-blowing new gameplay experiences, or debuting on new platforms," said Bales.

Stumble Guys is also popular for its in-game partnerships with brands such as NERF, Barbie, PAC-MAN, Tetris, and more. These collaborations offer players diverse ways to outlast and survive the game's challenges, whether on foot, in vehicles, or even in first-person Stumbler mode.