News

PocketGamer.biz Podcast - Tripledot Studio’s Akin Babayigit on understanding the business behind great games

The PocketGamer.biz podcast team and guests give you the state of play every week. Here's where to get it and and what's inside this week's episode…

PocketGamer.biz Podcast - Tripledot Studio’s Akin Babayigit on understanding the business behind great games
By , Editor - PocketGamer.biz

Great games start with a great understanding of gaps in the industry and the factors that play a pivotal role in predicting profitability. This week, we welcome a guest with a keen eye for both, and a sixth sense for high-potential startups as Akin Babayigit, co-founder and president of Tripledot Studios joins our hosts, Peggy Anne Salz and Brian Baglow.

The business side of games is baked into Akin's DNA, a talent that helped him build Tripledot from the ground up and go on to effectively scout out and scale lucrative studios such as Dream Games and Luna Labs Limited.

In this episode, he shares pages from his playbook on recognizing the signs of commercial success in a specific title and tells Peggy and Brian the specific data points that are most crucial to the decision-making process at Tripledot.

Also, don't miss his insights into the unique opportunities for app marketers in Turkey and advice on how best to embrace the new science of performance marketing.

 

What's inside:

00:00 - Intro
01:55 - Akin's background
07:52 - How Tripledot stands out
14:39 - Signs that a game will be a success
28:01 - Market conditions in Turkey
35:18 - Embrace the new science of performance marketing
42:15 - Favourite games Q&A

Listen Learn Love

To make sure you get the latest episode of the PocketGamer.biz podcast each and every week, you can subscribe on your favourite services, find us on YouTube, tune in on Spotify, or find our back catalogue over on our podcast page.

Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Castbox
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RadioPublic
RSS

And if you've enjoyed this interview, check out more world-class speakers sharing their insights and expertise at one of our events. You can find details of our upcoming events here.

Want to be a part of the podcast - suggest a guest (even yourself), or give us a tip or topic then get in touch.

 


Tags:
Daniel Griffiths
Daniel Griffiths
Editor - PocketGamer.biz

Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment media brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of videogames, music, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. Yup, he said garden design… He’s the ex-Editor of PSM2, PSM3, GamesMaster and Future Music, ex-Deputy Editor of The Official PlayStation Magazine and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Rhythm, Computer Music and more. He hates talking about himself.

Related Articles

News Jan 22nd, 2024

Why choosing the right co-founder is critical for your new startup's survival

News Mar 17th, 2022

Tripledot acquires mobile game livestream platform Live Play Mobile

Comment & Opinion Jan 24th, 2020

Breaking out in mobile games with a team-first approach & continuous optimisation

List Aug 23rd, 2023

The Top 50 Mobile Game Makers of 2023

News Mar 1st, 2023

The Financial Times places Tripledot as fastest growing company in Europe