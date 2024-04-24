The amazing companies you could meet at next week's Dubai GameExpo Summit!

The Dubai GameExpo Summit powered by PG Connects is just over a week away! The B2B games industry event takes place over two days alongside the Dubai Esports and Games Festival event at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
This May 1st and 2nd, the summit itself will feature more than 70 renowned games industry speakers from all over the globe delivering insightful seminars, panels and round tables covering everything from the metaverse and AI to the unprecedented growth of the MENA market.
More than 1,000 games industry professionals will attend not only for the cutting edge content, but also to network with the biggest brands and most exciting companies around the world. See below for just some of the mighty attendees YOU could meet next week.
The MeetToMatch online networking platform is NOW OPEN! So you can start arranging your meetings today ahead of the event.
Tickets are available now from the official event website.
Connect with Microsoft Xbox, Google, Sandsoft and many more...
A
- Aethir
- Astra Valle
- AVOW
B
- BAD Spiele
- Be Different
- Black Dragon
- Blacknut Cloud Gaming
- Blue Lagoons
- Bordogalah
- buho
- By Aliens
C
- Can Games
- Circuit Stream
- Classy Games Studios
- Clock Walk Games
- Cloudflare
- Cosmic Lounge
- CosmoUniverse
- CPM Stars
- Curve Games
D
- DataArt
- Decimated
- Dedalo
- DET
- Devsisters
- DIGA Labs
- Digipen Institute of Technology
- Digital Entertainment
- Dinosaur Games
- DRA Games
- Dubai Economy and Tourism
- Dubai NEXT
- Dubai Police
- Dubai Tourism and Economy
E
- Elevatix
- Elixir
- Emeraldz Studio
- EnterAR
- Epic Games
- EsportsXO
- Evolite Studios
F
- Fahy
- Finz Games
- FitNot Games
- Floaty
- Force Media International
- Fox Chicken Grain
- FUTURA Digital
G
- G2RK
- Game Art Brain
- Game District
- GameBiz Consulting
- Gamefam
- GameFounders
- GameInfluencer
- GameRefinery
- Gamerji Esports
- Gamester Kids
- GameTech Ventures
- GenITeam Solutions
- Go Big Gaming
- Goose Technology
- Greenstone Initiatives
- GTH Translation
H
- Hajem Sports
- Hakawati
- Highstreet World
- Hongman Studio
- Hypemasters
- Hyundai
I
- ICOHOLDER
- IGDA
- Innovecs Games
J
- Jawaker
- Jetapult
- Jetsynthesys
- Just Magic Gaming Studio
K
- Kaizen Ad
- Kreationware
- Kwalee
L
- Leango game Studio
- Level 26 Games
- Liftoff
- Limbheim Studio
- LowKick Studio
- Lucid Labs
- Lucky 7 Studios
- Lunchbox Entertainment
M
- M1 Gaming MENA
- Madras Mindworks
- MadZone Games
- Majestic Mind Games
- MBC
- Microsoft Xbox
- Mind Design Marketing & Communication
- Mintegral
- Mobidictum
- Moon Active
- mSocial
- mSocialverse
- MY.GAMES
- Myket
N
- Naphora Games Group
- Nativex
- Nifty Craft
- Niko Partners
- Nitrado
- Nitro Games
- Nomadroid
- Nukebox Studios
O
- Ocean Studios
- Oligate
- OP Games
- Option1
- Outwith Reality
- OZI Technology
P
- Pentagon Games
- Phoenician Studios
- Phokou Digital
- Playback Studio
- Playtouch
- Pley
- PLP
- Psypher Interactive
- PTW
R
- Ready Player Me
- READYgg
- Reliance Games
- Riot Games
S
- Saltwater Games
- Sandsoft
- Sandy Games
- Scrooge Frog
- Sensor Tower
- Sheba Joy
- Shikenso Analytics
- Skillsearch
- Skystone Games
- Slapp Studios
- Smash Head Studio
- SN Enterprises
- SocialPlay AI
- Soft Source
- Spearmint Games
- Sperasoft
- Starvania
- Steel Media
- Stillfront
- Streemshreek
- Subscrible
- Surf Labs
T
- Taka House
- Takeback Studios
- Tamatem
- Tamatem Games
- Tapclap
- Tekore
- The Breach Studios
- The Collective Ace Group
- The Pixel Movement
- The Walt Disney Company
- Transform Gaming
- Twin Atlas
U
- Ubisoft
- UKOO
- UMX Studio
- United Spirit Games
- Unity
- Unlimit
- Up One Games
- Usercentrics
V
- Vertical Voyage
- Virtuwise.io
- Visa
- Voodoo
W
- WeMade
- Whimsymediums
- Wooga
X
- Xpress Gaming
- Xsolla
- Xsolla Funding
Y
- Yayy
- YourFitness Coach
#
- 4 Winds Entertainment
What to expect from GameExpo Summit 2024
More than 70 expert speakers will lead a 10-track conference schedule covering all the hottest topics in the games industry, from the latest monetisation techniques to AI, as well as how YOU could make the most of the opportunities in the region.
PLUS: with fantastic networking opportunities, GameExpo Summit also features fabulous fringe events including the Very Big Indie Pitch, Publisher Speedmatch and Investor Connector. You'll even get a chance to rub shoulders with award winners at the inaugural MENA Games Industry Awards.