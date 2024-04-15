News

Mid-term discounts end Thursday for Dubai GameExpo Summit

Join the global games industry in Dubai this May 1st and 2nd - tickets reach full price this week

Mid-term discounts end Thursday for Dubai GameExpo Summit
By , Managing Editor

Mid-term discounts for the hotly anticipated GameExpo Summit powered by PG Connects end this Thursday, April 18th! Don't miss out on your opportunity to attend this summer's most exciting B2B event for the global games industry.

The GameExpo Summit takes place over two days alongside the Dubai Esports and Games Festival event at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Expert insights

The summit itself will feature more than 70 renowned games industry speakers from all over the globe delivering insightful talks, panels and seminars across a number of themed tracks.

You can expect discussions on pressing topics facing the games industry such as new technologies from the metaverse, AI and Web3 to the latest techniques and trends in development and monetisation, as well as the unprecedented growth of the MENA market.

Don't miss your last chance to save on the price of every ticket - book now.


Tags:
Steve Takle
Steve Takle
Managing Editor

Steve is an award-winning editor and copywriter with nearly 25 years’ experience specialising in consumer technology and video games. He was part of a BAFTA nominated developer studio. In addition to editing TheVirtualReport.biz, Steve contributes to BeyondGames.biz, PocketGamer.biz, PCGamesInsider.biz and BlockchainGamer.biz, as well as creating marketing content for a range of SMEs and agencies.

Related Articles

Feature Apr 2nd, 2024

MENA games market continues to outpace global growth as it surpasses $7 billion in revenue

News Jun 26th, 2023

The Dubai GameExpo Summit powered by PG Connects was our biggest and most successful debut event in a new territory – here’s what you missed!

News Jun 8th, 2023

Last chance to secure incredible savings for Dubai GameExpo Summit! Book your ticket before midnight tonight

News Jun 7th, 2023

Last chance to sign up to connect with active investors, leading publishers and talented developers at the Dubai GameExpo Summit!

News Jun 2nd, 2023

There’s one week left to secure incredible savings on your Dubai GameExpo Summit ticket! Don’t miss out